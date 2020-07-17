Reedsburg’s Ernstmeyer subdivision could add additional housing to the city

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional housing subdivision could be added on Reedsburg’s northwest side.

The plan commission approved a concept plan to add an 18th addition to Ernstmeyer Acres Subdivision at its July 14 meeting. The approval gives developer Jeff Ernstmeyer of Ernstmeyer Land Company the OK to create final plats in the project to construct 14 lots to place residential houses on five and a half acres of land in the initial phase. The plan would also extend Doris Road to the north and add a section of road to the east to build additional lots.

Phase II of the project is to add infill development to the east of Doris Road and the third phase is to continue adding lots on a section north of Doris Road, said Brian Duvalle, city planner/building inspector on July 17.

“They would do a certain number of lots at a time,” he said.

Duvalle said in a separate interview after the meeting the next step in the project is for Ernstmeyer to develop a final plat, which draws up more of a detailed plan for dimensions, utilities, lot lines and roads in the project. The final plat will go to the council for review and approval before building can begin, he said.