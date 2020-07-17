Reedsburg’s Ernstmeyer subdivision could add additional housing to the city

An additional housing subdivision could be added on Reedsburg’s northwest side.
The plan commission approved a concept plan to add an 18th addition to Ernstmeyer Acres Subdivision at its July 14 meeting. The approval gives developer Jeff Ernstmeyer of Ernstmeyer Land Company the OK to create final plats in the project to construct 14 lots to place residential houses on five and a half acres of land in the initial phase. The plan would also extend Doris Road to the north and add a section of road to the east to build additional lots.
Phase II of the project is to add infill development to the east of Doris Road and the third phase is to continue adding lots on a section north of Doris Road, said Brian Duvalle, city planner/building inspector on July 17.
“They would do a certain number of lots at a time,” he said.
Duvalle said in a separate interview after the meeting the next step in the project is for Ernstmeyer to develop a final plat, which draws up more of a detailed plan for dimensions, utilities, lot lines and roads in the project. The final plat will go to the council for review and approval before building can begin, he said.
According to Sauk County property records and Duvalle, Ernstmeyer Land Company owns the property the lots will be built on. Duvalle said the land is located in the city limits.
Ernstmeyer was at the meeting to discuss more of his plan for the area. He said it could take about a year and a half to two years to clear the brush and trees from the area to make room for the lots. He said he hopes to start construction by this fall but that could change because building projects and developments have been put on hold due to COVID-19.
The area the lots plan to be placed is east of the current brush dump site and north of where the new parks in Reedsburg plan to develop in the Northwest Recreation Area, Duvalle said. Reedsburg plans to move the brush dump site to County Highway V to make room for the new parks.
Originally, a cul de sac was proposed towards the west side of the development when the commission discussed the project at its March meeting, before COVID-19 hit and put many aspects at a standstill, including government meetings and construction projects. However, Duvalle said July 14, a cul de sac will not be allowed under city ordinance unless it is approved for a zoning variance and was taken out of the plan.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.