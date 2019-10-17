The city will review an ordinance that could expand ATV access to all city streets in Reedsburg.
After allowing City Attorney Derek Horkan time to evaluate the ordinance prior to the Oct. 14 meeting, the Reedsburg Common Council unanimously approved setting a public hearing for Nov. 11 to review and possibly amend its ordinance to allow ATV access on all city streets. It will be the final review before council takes action on the item.
The public hearing followed by the second reading will be at 7 p.m. at city hall, 134 South Locust St., Reedsburg. The amended proposal will also go to the ordinance committee for further review at its Oct. 28 meeting.
The proposed changes will allow ATV access on all city streets, including Main Street, to connect the east and west side of Reedsburg as well as other trails within the city and the county. The changes would make it easier and less confusing for drivers who want to travel from one end of the city to the other.
If the council approves the changes, it would be the first time Reedsburg has amended its ATV ordinance since it first adoption in June 2016, when the council approved routes connecting to nearby communities such as La Valle and the town of Winfield. Since then, other communities and the county have expanded its ATV/UTV routes.
Restrictions on the proposed ordinance says driver’s must be least 16-years-old to operate an ATV/UTV, possess a valid driver’s license, have proof of insurance, no open alcoholic beverages and be on the road from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Added language added to the ordinance includes those who violate the law must pay a fine of no less than $50 and less than $250 for each offense.
The plan commission approved opening up ATV access to all city streets at its Aug. 13 meeting. The vote was delayed at the ordinance committee’s Aug. 26 meeting to allow Horkan time to review the ordinance because he was concerned the restrictions approved by the plan commission was expanding beyond the city’s authority based on language written in state statute, allowing county, town, city, or village to enact an ordinance that is in strict conformity.
The council also set a public hearing to review a policy regarding minimum insurance requirements. That meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The council also set another public hearing for Nov. 11 regarding amended ordinance language to allow roadside stands in extra agricultural zones as a permitted use rather than conditional use.
Collective bargaining agreement
The council unanimously approved to authorize City Administrator Tim Becker to sign a collective bargaining agreement for 2020-2021 with the Reedsburg Professional Police Association and a Memorandum of Understanding with the union, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and Law Enforcement Employee Relations Division.
The agreement includes language changes stating a new police officer starting out as “recruit officer” that hasn’t completed academy training must be placed on a probation period for 18 months. The original time frame was one year.
The Memorandum of Understanding sets in place hiring a police officer who hasn’t yet completed academy training at a start rate $3 less per hour than police officers who have completed academy training. The starting wage for a police officer is $23.38 per hour.
Other business
The council unanimously approved a certified survey map using the zero lot line ordinance to divide a parcel and an existing duplex into two parcels at 2017 and 2019 Retzlaff Drive.
The council unanimously approved to appoint Jean Polk to the Reedsburg Arts Committee and Dana Westedt to the library board.
The council went in to closed session to discuss an employee retirement package. In an Oct. 15 follow up interview, Becker said the council approved the employee’s request to retire at age 54 instead of 55 when it reconvened into open session. The age requested by the employee is one year short of the early retirement age allowed by the Wisconsin Retirement System and the employee will not collect retirement funds early, said Becker.
