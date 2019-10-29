Reedsburg’s South Elementary School could open its doors to residential housing.
With potential buyers interested in purchasing the over 80-year-old closed elementary school for multi-family apartments, the city is proposing to rezone the property at 420 Plum Street from government to R-3 residential. If approved, the rezoning would allow for the construction of multi-family apartments using the already existing building.
The Reedsburg Common Council unanimously approved setting a public hearing for the item at its Oct. 28 meeting. The public hearing is at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at city hall.
City Administrator Tim Becker said the rezoning of property makes it “more attractive” because the city is anticipating a developer possibly turning it into housing. Changing the zoning now means a potential developer won’t have to go through the hurdles to obtain further requirements from the city to rezone the property. The school district still owns the building, Becker said.
Prior to the council meeting, the item was approved by the plan commission with a 5-1 vote to recommend to the council at a special plan commission meeting earlier in the evening. Commission member Dave Knudsen voted in opposition. Knudsen said during the meeting he preferred the property for a B-3 zoning, for business development, rather than residential because of the conditional use permit and he wanted the building to have multiple purposes to attract a variety of developers, not just housing.
“I question whether or not zoning in R-3 is the highest and best use for the property,” Kundsen said after the special plan commission meeting. “Unless we have a concrete deal that would require it to be R-3 I would rather personally see a broader zoning on it that would allow for more than just multi-family (housing).”
You have free articles remaining.
District Administrator Tom Benson was present at the special plan commission meeting and said afterword the district has hasn’t received an offer on the building and didn’t have a timeline for when one could be made.
South Elementary School closed in May after serving the city as an elementary school since 1937. It was replaced by the almost $30 million Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, that opened in September 2019 as a part of the school districts referendum. The money from the referendum also set aside funds to the build the transportation facility at Webb Middle School, safe and secure entrances and several maintenance updates.
Annexation of property
The council approved setting a public hearing for Nov. 25 regarding annexation of city owned land from the Town of Winfield into the city. Becker said the city wants to annex the 20.16 acres for University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate architect class to design a park as a part of its capstone project.
The project does not mean a new park will come to the city, he said. The land is between the city dumpsite and County Highway V, located out of Ernstmeyer subdivision. The item was unanimously approved to recommend to council at the special plan commission meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)