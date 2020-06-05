Reedsburg starts work on new parks featuring basketball courts, playground equipment

The development of Northwest Recreational Area is a much larger plan to convert 37 acres of Reedsburg’s brush dump site and archery range into park trails, baseball fields and a recreational building. Because of the development, the city will move the brush dump towards County Highway V and the archery range will move across from the new park later this year.

The future development of the Northwest Recreational Area is a topic the parks and recreation committee plans to discuss within the next year, Scott said. The entire strategy for developing the site was part of a project from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Architecture student’s capstone project.

“It’s not a definite plan but it just shows us the possibilities of what we can do with the area,” Scott said of the student’s capstone project. “We’re using that as a guide.”

The conversation of turning the Northwest Recreation Area into a potential park has been a conversation on Reedsburg’s plate for a while because of the amount of residents moving to the west side of the city.