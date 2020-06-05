Reedsburg starts work on new parks featuring basketball courts, playground equipment

Two new parks are beginning to take shape in Reedsburg.
Beginning this month, the city will install basketball courts and playground equipment at Northwest Recreational Area and 20th Street Park. Both names are currently temporary.
The city announced the developments to both sites on its Facebook page in a May 27 post.
Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott said 20th Street Park, located at the corner of 20th Street and Cottontail Lane, will begin installation of playground equipment June 8 and Northwest Recreational Areas playground equipment and full basketball court will be installed later this month. 20th Street Park will also have a half-court basketball court.
City Administrator Tim Becker said the installation of the amenities in both parks should be completed by the end of the summer. The money to develop both parks is built into the 2020 budget, with $80,000 set aside for this year’s developments. Becker said Reedsburg received a $7,000 grant from Sauk County and a $1,000 grant from Alliant Energy to develop the park and purchase equipment for 20th Street Park.
For now, only basketball courts and play structures will be added to the site. Future developments in the plan include smaller amenities, like park shelters and sidewalks, Scott said.
The development of Northwest Recreational Area is a much larger plan to convert 37 acres of Reedsburg’s brush dump site and archery range into park trails, baseball fields and a recreational building. Because of the development, the city will move the brush dump towards County Highway V and the archery range will move across from the new park later this year.
The future development of the Northwest Recreational Area is a topic the parks and recreation committee plans to discuss within the next year, Scott said. The entire strategy for developing the site was part of a project from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Architecture student’s capstone project.
“It’s not a definite plan but it just shows us the possibilities of what we can do with the area,” Scott said of the student’s capstone project. “We’re using that as a guide.”
The conversation of turning the Northwest Recreation Area into a potential park has been a conversation on Reedsburg’s plate for a while because of the amount of residents moving to the west side of the city.
Scott said the development of 20th Street Park was an opportunity Reedsburg decided to take with the development of Potter Hill Apartments and creating a safe place for children to walk to a playground safely, especially with Highway H nearby. Last August, the council approved to purchase the 2.69 acres of land at the site for the development of the park.
Becker agreed with Scott about the need to create a neighborhood park on Reedsburg’s west side due to a larger amount of people moving to the area.
“I think both those areas are under-served by park land,” Becker said. “So the common council and the parks committee were very eager to get some park development out in both of those areas.”
