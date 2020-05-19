Reedsburg switches focus with COVID-19 after Safer at Home struck down

Reedsburg playgrounds and buildings are open almost one week after Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home executive order was thrown out by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.
City Administrator Tim Becker said the biggest change is to the Reedsburg's parks and recreation programming. The playgrounds, public bathrooms and courts opened May 15 and will be disinfected twice daily according to a release on the city website and Becker. City staff is also preparing to potentially open the municipal pool at Webb Park Memorial Day weekend, with hand washing stations set up along the pool, he said.
Reedsburg announced on its Facebook page May 19 the pool will open starting at Noon May 23. It will be open on Sunday's through Friday's Noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday's Noon to 6 p.m., according to the post.
Becker said all Reedsburg city buildings are open, including the Reedsburg Recreation Center, which Mayor David Estes announced would reopen in a letter posted to the city's website. The library is implementing its own plan to gradually reopen to full service to ensure safety, Becker said.
The Reedsburg Public Library, under the direction of the library board, will continue offering curbside pick-up through May 26 and will develop a phased return to services using the advice of state and local health professionals, local officials and the Wisconsin library community, according to the library’s website.
Sauk County Public Health officials issued guidelines and recommendations for businesses and individuals to follow in an effort to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While other counties and municipalities around the state immediately issued their own local stay at home orders shortly after the Wisconsin State Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling May 13, Sauk County officials are not taking that route.
Becker said Reedsburg does not have plans to issue a local order and is instead asking residents and businesses to continue social distancing and follow the guidelines from Sauk County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Center for Disease Control, Becker said.
The Sauk County Public Health department issued a release May 15 announcing it will not institute a local safe at home order and asking members of the public to follow standard practices which quickly became familiar as COVID-19 spread throughout the United States and within Wisconsin, even more highly focused March 17, when mandated closures began.
"The city's designated health officer is the Sauk County Health Department, so we would rely on those guys to provide guidance with that," Becker said. "Because they've chosen only to give guidelines instead of an order I think we are satisfied with that."
Becker said Reedsburg’s emergency order issued March 23 remains in effect, which also provides a chance for the city to apply for federal funding.
In Sauk County, 77 residents have tested positive and three people have died as of May 18. So far, 66 people have recovered, according to the Sauk County Health COVID-19 database.
Baraboo News Republic Reporter Bridget Cooke contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
