Reedsburg switches focus with COVID-19 after Safer at Home struck down

Reedsburg playgrounds and buildings are open almost one week after Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home executive order was thrown out by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

City Administrator Tim Becker said the biggest change is to the Reedsburg's parks and recreation programming. The playgrounds, public bathrooms and courts opened May 15 and will be disinfected twice daily according to a release on the city website and Becker. City staff is also preparing to potentially open the municipal pool at Webb Park Memorial Day weekend, with hand washing stations set up along the pool, he said.

Reedsburg announced on its Facebook page May 19 the pool will open starting at Noon May 23. It will be open on Sunday's through Friday's Noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday's Noon to 6 p.m., according to the post.

Becker said all Reedsburg city buildings are open, including the Reedsburg Recreation Center, which Mayor David Estes announced would reopen in a letter posted to the city's website. The library is implementing its own plan to gradually reopen to full service to ensure safety, Becker said.