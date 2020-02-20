Reedsburg voter turnout up 2% from 2016

While the voter turnout in Reedsburg was in the low double digits for the 2020 primary election, it was a slight increase from 2016.

Reedsburg City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said the 757 eligible voters from Reedsburg who cast their ballot in the Feb. 18 primary election was about 150 more votes, or 2% more, than the 2016 primary but still equaled to about a "fairly low" 12% turnout overall, Crosetto said.

Two races were on the February ballot for Reedsburg, Justice of the Supreme Court and Sauk County Board District 9, which serves wards 7-9. For the Supreme Court race, Daniel Kelly received 383 votes, about 81%, Jill Karofsky 281 votes, about 73%, and Ed Falone 89, about 12%, Crosetto said.

For County Board District 9, incumbent Tommy Lee Bychinski received 108 votes, 47%, compared to challenger Carrie Johnson 78, about 34%. The other candidate running for the position, Duane Janzen, received 31 votes, about 13%, and will not appear on the spring ballot.

Crosetto said weather early in the morning Feb. 18 possibly played a factor in how many showed up to the polls because there wasn’t a “big rush” of people coming to vote before going to work or parents stopping by to vote after taking their children to school.