Reedsburg voter turnout up 2% from 2016

While the voter turnout in Reedsburg was in the low double digits for the 2020 primary election, it was a slight increase from 2016.
Reedsburg City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said the 757 eligible voters from Reedsburg who cast their ballot in the Feb. 18 primary election was about 150 more votes, or 2% more, than the 2016 primary but still equaled to about a "fairly low" 12% turnout overall, Crosetto said.
Two races were on the February ballot for Reedsburg, Justice of the Supreme Court and Sauk County Board District 9, which serves wards 7-9. For the Supreme Court race, Daniel Kelly received 383 votes, about 81%, Jill Karofsky 281 votes, about 73%, and Ed Falone 89, about 12%, Crosetto said.
For County Board District 9, incumbent Tommy Lee Bychinski received 108 votes, 47%, compared to challenger Carrie Johnson 78, about 34%. The other candidate running for the position, Duane Janzen, received 31 votes, about 13%, and will not appear on the spring ballot.
Crosetto said weather early in the morning Feb. 18 possibly played a factor in how many showed up to the polls because there wasn’t a “big rush” of people coming to vote before going to work or parents stopping by to vote after taking their children to school.
“It wasn’t until around lunchtime and after we started to get more people in once the roads were in better condition,” Crosetto said.
Crosetto said the spring election usually has a lot more voter turnout, about 60% to 70%, with the municipal elections and the presidential primary. He said Reedsburg had about a 50% turnout in 2016, about 3,000 voters.
He predicted voter turnout for the April 7 election at about 60% to 70% or higher than in previous elections because of the amount of municipal elections for Reedsburg Common Council, the municipal judge for Reedsburg and the Town of La Valle and some of the Democratic candidates still in the presidential race.
Candidates for the Reedsburg Common Council, incumbents Mayor David Estes, First District Alderperson Craig Braunschweig, Second District Alderperson Jason Schulte and Third District Alderperson Phil Peterson area all running unopposed to retain their positions. Current municipal judge Sandra Cardo Gorsuch is also running unopposed.
Baraboo News Republic Reporter Nicole Aimone contributed to this report.
