Reedsburg voters turn up for Election Day despite COVID-19 concerns

Despite casting his ballot in person, Novak said he thought it was a terrible idea to keep the polls open for in-person voting during the pandemic. Fifteen states around the nation have changed the date of its primary election due to the pandemic.

“I think they are a bunch of people who can’t make up their mind. I don’t think people should be coming here to vote,” Novak said of the legislature and the idea of still hosting in-person voting. “Putting it off for a while would have been just fine. It’s not a good thing to have all these people coming here.”

City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said the confusion set in April 6 was a little chaotic with different answers from state officials. Crosetto said city officials still kept preparing to open the Reedsburg Recreation Center to in-person voting as a precaution depending on the decision the courts made with Evers' mandate.

“We would have been set up one way or another,” he said. “We had everything ready to go.”

Reedsburg officials had also finished other work, training and finding new poll workers while letting go many of its poll workers over age 60, the age group shown more at risk of contracting the coronavirus and taking other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.