Reedsburg wastewater report shows high influent flow

Reedsburg received a GPA of 3.59 for its 2019 wastewater treatment plant compliance report required by the DNR, receiving eight out of ten A's and but one score remained low due to the design of the plant.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell said the influent flow and the loadings of biochemical oxygen demand category was an F grade because the flows coming in are more than the design of the plant can handle on paper. The design capacity is about 2.65 million gallons per day and Reedsburg’s wastewater treatment plant runs about 2.4 to 3.4 million gallons a day. Zibell said the plant can handle the flow, but the design capacity from 2006 is the number that has to be used for the calculation in the report.
The Biochemical oxygen demand chemical grade was an A with it meeting all the criteria with Reedsburg’s DNR permit, Zibell said.
The council approved the wastewater treatment compliance maintenance report at the June 22 meeting. Alderperson Craig Braunschweig was absent.
Zibell said Reedsburg is starting the process of updating the facilities plan to review the whole plant with the updated designs make to the facility after the 2008 floods and review biosolid storage. Zibell said Reedsburg is also working on meeting with the industrial businesses and smaller towns to figure out its plan for the future to control the amount of waste.
“The plant is doing very well it’s just that we are getting more loading,” Zibell said. “It’s good and bad and you have industry here. If the industry wasn’t here the plant could handle the residents it’s the industry load with the plant as big as it is.”
Sauk County looking at options for property tax late fee penalty, interest accrual relief for July payments
Total suspended solids and ammonia category received an A while total phosphorus received a B grade. Biosolid and Quality grade management improved its score last year from a C grade to an A grade with because it obtained a signed contract to dispose of the waste. Staffing, financial management and collections system also received an A, Zibell said.
2019 fiscal year audit
Reedsburg remained in good financial standing for the 2019 fiscal year.
Baker Tilly’s Cameron Sawyer presented Reedsburg’s financial audit for the 2019 fiscal year. He said the general fund grew by $141,165, mainly due to over $213,000 in investment income compared to what was budgeted. Expenditures were at $262,000, greater than the budget because of less snow and ice during the winter months.
Sawyer said Reedsburg also maintained its fund policy of 25% to 30% of subsequent years operating expenditure budget with anything over 30% to provide the opportunity to reduce debt. Currently Reedsburg is only using 58% of its debt limit, a result of Reedsburg paying off more debt in 2019 and the $3 million increase in equalized value with the increase in TIF districts for development.
Public hearings set
The council set several public hearings for the month of July.
The council approved to set a public hearing for July 13 to review language and guideline changes for its ordinance on temporary rooming houses. A public hearing was also set for July 13 to review to rezone the building at 211 North Park Street from B-1 to B-3 and to amend its stop sign ordinance to place stop signs at Zinga Drive where it intersects with South Wengel Drive for the new public works building.
Reedsburg approved to set a public hearing for July 27 to designate ward 15 and identify 15 city wards. The council also approved to set a public hearing to update its ordinances to discontinue the public safety committee and finance committee and amend language in its ordinance for duties of the ordinance committee and updates for responsibilities for handing the budget from the finance committee to the common council. The council made the decision to take steps to discontinue the committees at its June 9 meeting.
Other business
The council approved to affirm the decision of Sauk County to pass Act 185 to waive interest and penalties on property tax installments due on or before April 1, 2020. City Clerk/Treasurer Jacob Crosetto said the item states any property in the county does not have to pay interest or penalties after April 1 to relief the financial burden of citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There won’t be any impact to Reedsburg’s cash flow, Crosetto said.
The council approved to distribute $1,300 to repaint the crosswalk on Railroad Street between the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Harvest Park and $2,500 to the maintenance and retrofitting of the Ruminant public arts project installation at Harvest Park.
Mayor David Estes swore in police officer Jordan Solchenberger and police sergeant Joshua Benson to the Reedsburg Police Department
Estes said in his reports Reedsburg’s response rate for the 2020 U.S. Census is 75% so far. Reedsburg's goal is to reach a census of 10,000 people in the census.
The council and City Administrator Tim Becker began preliminary discussions on what direction the council wants to take the 2020 budget. The budget will be approved this fall.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
