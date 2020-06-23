Reedsburg wastewater report shows high influent flow

“The plant is doing very well it’s just that we are getting more loading,” Zibell said. “It’s good and bad and you have industry here. If the industry wasn’t here the plant could handle the residents it’s the industry load with the plant as big as it is.”

Total suspended solids and ammonia category received an A while total phosphorus received a B grade. Biosolid and Quality grade management improved its score last year from a C grade to an A grade with because it obtained a signed contract to dispose of the waste. Staffing, financial management and collections system also received an A, Zibell said.

2019 fiscal year audit

Reedsburg remained in good financial standing for the 2019 fiscal year.

Baker Tilly’s Cameron Sawyer presented Reedsburg’s financial audit for the 2019 fiscal year. He said the general fund grew by $141,165, mainly due to over $213,000 in investment income compared to what was budgeted. Expenditures were at $262,000, greater than the budget because of less snow and ice during the winter months.