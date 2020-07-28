Reedsburg will not issue mask mandate, will step up safety measures in public buildings against COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg officials expressed no interest in issuing a law requiring citizens to wear masks and will step up precautions in all public buildings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Signage is placed at the door of Reedsburg City Hall recommending all visitors social distance and wear face coverings and the lobby is set up for more appropriate social distancing. Chairpersons of boards, committees and commissions will discuss with each of its members how to implement mask wearing and if it wants to conduct virtual meetings through Zoom, in person with social distancing or a combination of both. The items were authorized by Mayor David Estes at the July 27 council meeting.

Separated by Plexiglass, a new item not seen at the last meeting two weeks ago, council members discussed how to implement protective measures going forward as numbers of COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state and nation. Fourth District Council Member Dave Knudsen attended the meeting through Zoom and Third District Council Member Phil Peterson was absent.

Estes was cautious about requiring a mask mandate in Reedsburg due to the legal question if municipalities have such authority.