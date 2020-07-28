Reedsburg will not issue mask mandate, will step up safety measures in public buildings against COVID-19

Reedsburg officials expressed no interest in issuing a law requiring citizens to wear masks and will step up precautions in all public buildings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Signage is placed at the door of Reedsburg City Hall recommending all visitors social distance and wear face coverings and the lobby is set up for more appropriate social distancing. Chairpersons of boards, committees and commissions will discuss with each of its members how to implement mask wearing and if it wants to conduct virtual meetings through Zoom, in person with social distancing or a combination of both. The items were authorized by Mayor David Estes at the July 27 council meeting.
Separated by Plexiglass, a new item not seen at the last meeting two weeks ago, council members discussed how to implement protective measures going forward as numbers of COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state and nation. Fourth District Council Member Dave Knudsen attended the meeting through Zoom and Third District Council Member Phil Peterson was absent.
Estes was cautious about requiring a mask mandate in Reedsburg due to the legal question if municipalities have such authority.
“I think I might err on the side of caution as far as any talk of mandating anything here in Reedsburg at the time, just from a legal standpoint even,” Estes said. “I’m not sure how well those are going to hold up over time.”
Cities like Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison require wearing masks in public places while Dane County has implemented its own mask mandates. The Sauk County Board decided it didn’t have the authority to issue a mask mandate with a 23-7 vote at its July 22 meeting.
Governors around the nation, such as in Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois, have implemented statewide mask wearing mandates for all citizens to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While he argued the case for a mask mandate is growing stronger, Gov. Tony Evers said an order to impose such a mandate is severely limited by the State Supreme Court’s elimination of the stay at home order in May.
Estes said he saw both sides of the argument of the mask mandate between public health and the freedom to choose.
“We’ve got to kind of err on the side of caution both ways,” he said.
Some items are already placed in city hall for social distancing, like separated six-foot signage on the floor approaching the podium in the council chambers. The Reedsburg Public Library also has its own policies in place for social distancing and recommending masks. The CDC recommends wearing masks or cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing is difficult to maintain and recommends staying at least six-feet apart to curtail the spread of the virus, according to the CDC website.
First District Council Member David Moon said he would support an advisory on mask wearing for people to realize it’s a way to protect oneself and others. He didn’t see the need to implement a city-wide mask mandate.
“I don’t know that there’s a real appetite for that here in Reedsburg,” Moon said of the idea of implementing a city-wide mask wearing mandate.
Third District Council Member Calvin Craker said residents need to be aware of their surroundings and communicate with others about keeping a social distance and other precautions to limit the virus spread.
“You need to be smart about it,” he said.
Second District Council Member Jason Schulte, who serves as chairperson of the historic preservation commission, said the commission is requiring masks because its members felt more comfortable, especially with many members in the older age group shown to be more vulnerable in potentially catching the virus. Reedsburg Utility President Jim Krueger said the utility commission members have the option to meet through Zoom or in person at a social distance. No masks are required for those meetings, he said.
City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto shared a survey conducted by the city the week prior to the meeting asking city employees questions about safety measures and COVID-19.
The survey, which had 72 respondents, showed 62% of employees did not support a mask wearing mandate for employees compared to 27% who showed support. However, Crosetto said some respondents commented masks should be mandated when interacting with the public. A question on what safety measures the city should require showed identical results of around 40% between a requirement of both masks and social distancing and just social distancing alone.
The survey also showed 40% of respondents said the city should require committees, commissions and boards to require mask wearing and social distance at meetings, compared to 36% with just social distancing, and only 6% supported a mask mandate. When asked if the city should require allowing advisory committees to meet in person or virtually through Zoom, 65% of respondents said it should be up to the committee's discretion.
Other business
The council approved a developer’s agreement with Jeff Ernstmeyer Builders for the company to build a 1,400 square foot residential home valued at no less than $165,000 on city land in exchange for $1. City Administrator Tim Becker said the development will generate an estimated $4,045 in property taxes annually.
The council approved to correct the Brantley Annexation at 1711 Fawn Valley Drive to put the annexed territory into ward 15 and made part of the aldermanic district 3. The territory will remain part of Sauk County Supervisory District 11.
The council approved a $2,500 public arts grant from the arts committee for the installation of a mural at Touchdown Tavern in Reedsburg.
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.
