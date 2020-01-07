Reedsburg will review sex offender ordinance, public hearing set for Jan. 13

“You can’t go too far and we’ve got one case showing what the extreme would be so you have to bear that in mind,” he said.

Reedsburg City Attoney Derek Horkan said the result of the case in Pleasant Prairie caused other municipalities in the state to review their ordinances in conformity with the case law.

“If we don’t do anything after seeing cases come down like that that would be inappropriate. So we review everything and if we need to make changes we make those proposals and the council decides whether they are going to approve them,” Horkan said. “We’re reviewing our ordinance like we do on many things. It’s normal practice to review where things are standing because things change overtime.”

Becker said Reedsburg’s current ordinance hasn’t been challenged in court and the idea of amending it to the best practices identified by the courts is to create balance to prevent a potential lawsuit before it arises, he said. Becker said going to court over an ordinance that may not hold up is an expense Reedsburg doesn’t want pay, in taxpayers dollars and the possibility of losing it.