Rep. Born gets feedback from members of the 39th Assembly District

MAYVILLE – A handful of constituents of the 39th Assembly District met with Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, Monday at Mayville City Hall for a budget listening session.
Gov. Tony Evers unveiled his 2021-23 budget on Feb.16. The $91 billion proposal would raise total spending nearly 10% over current levels. A finalized 2021-23 budget is due by July 1.
Topics of discussion with the public ranged from election reform and marijuana legalization to the funding of the University of Wisconsin System and COVID-19 issues.
Steven Kuranz, executive director of Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira, asked that Born support the increased funding to nursing homes and assisted living facilities set forth in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal, especially as the Baby Boomer generation is filling beds at a fast rate.
“The funding will help nursing homes and assisted livings recruit, train and retain more essential caregivers. With COVID has come increased expectations of our caregivers, particularly in the area of infection prevention,” he said.
Born said he supports an increase, but said the amount proposed by the governor is substantial.
“He spends at too high a level and the money that supports it is kind of built on sand,” he said.
“But we’re in a good financial situation to make an investment in priorities and I’m confident that this will be one of them, along with K-12 education and transportation, as things as well. So we look forward to continuing that discussion and doing what we can to be helpful.”
Another part of the governor’s budget is his commitment to provide broadband access across Wisconsin. Born said the pandemic has shown the need for reliable internet access, especially for virtual schooling, and Republicans may find common ground on that part of the budget.
When asked by a constituent what, if anything, the Legislature found particularly offensive in the budget, Born replied, “Policies.”
“Things like the expansion of welfare, or legalization of marijuana, these things don’t belong in the budget,” he said.
Born said instead, “They should be standalone bills with public meetings discussed in the light of day.”
Budget listening sessions with Rep. Born will continue throughout March and into April. The next session is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at Clyman Village Hall.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.