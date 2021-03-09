Rep. Born gets feedback from members of the 39th Assembly District

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He spends at too high a level and the money that supports it is kind of built on sand,” he said.

“But we’re in a good financial situation to make an investment in priorities and I’m confident that this will be one of them, along with K-12 education and transportation, as things as well. So we look forward to continuing that discussion and doing what we can to be helpful.”

Another part of the governor’s budget is his commitment to provide broadband access across Wisconsin. Born said the pandemic has shown the need for reliable internet access, especially for virtual schooling, and Republicans may find common ground on that part of the budget.

When asked by a constituent what, if anything, the Legislature found particularly offensive in the budget, Born replied, “Policies.”

“Things like the expansion of welfare, or legalization of marijuana, these things don’t belong in the budget,” he said.

Born said instead, “They should be standalone bills with public meetings discussed in the light of day.”

Budget listening sessions with Rep. Born will continue throughout March and into April. The next session is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at Clyman Village Hall.

