Rock Springs approves land purchase for new community center

Vierbicher’s Kurt Muchow said the total budget in the new municipal building is $1.9 million and has received grant money to help cut down costs including, a $325,000 community development block grant close funds grant from Sauk County and preliminary grants approved by the Department of Administration for the Community Development Block Grant Emergency Assistance Program for $819,193 and the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Rural Community Facilities Assistance Program for $250,000.

The village is also planning to use FEMA buyout money and flood insurance, about $300,000, and $100,000 in library funds towards the project.

To make up the gap, the board approved borrowing up to $165,000 for another grant to build the community center at the meeting. The amount is only tentative based on grants and the cost of the building, Roloff said. She said taxes would increase if the village were to borrow that amount, but didn’t know how much.

“That’s quite a ways out question for me to even try to determine,” she said. “This is all just preliminary stuff to get us moving to get us to the point where we can start building.”