Rock Springs breaks ground on new municipal building, downtown relocation plans still in order

ROCK SPRINGS — Construction has begun on Rock Springs' new municipal building, one of its first steps in moving the flood stricken village forward in a project that will relocate its downtown out of the Baraboo River flood plain.
Village officials broke ground to mark the start of construction on its anticipated new 8,200 square foot facility Nov. 12 in a ceremony held at the building's new location on Railroad St. Village officials were joined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wisconsin Rural Development, Vierbicher, Harmony Construction and Architectural Design Consultants Inc. to celebrate the occasion. State Sen. Howard Marklein, who represents the 17th District, was also in attendance.
USDA Wisconsin Rural Development made the announcement of the groundbreaking in a Nov. 12 press release posted to its website and its Twitter page. The village also made an announcement on its Facebook page the same afternoon.
In addition to constructing the new municipal building, Rock Springs has plans to relocate its entire commercial and residential district out of the flood plain and onto higher ground to address the challenges it’s faced from floods in the last decade - including 2008, 2018 and 2019.
The new municipal building will include a library, community center, village hall, fire station and village public works shop, according to the release. Rock Springs will use several types of funding to cover the cost of the estimated $2 million project, including village funds, library funds, HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program, Sauk County CDBG Close grant, FEMA funds and a $250,000 grant through USDA, according to the press release.
Support Local Journalism
“This investment will bring many important village amenities all under one roof and out of harm’s way,” said Frank Frassetto, rural development state director for the Wisconsin USDA. “Through our Community Facilities programs, USDA Rural Development partners with communities to maximize the affordability of their infrastructure needs. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, we have been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Wisconsin in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Village Trustee Jamie Busser, who chairs the village’s flood recovery committee as well as the parks and ordinance committee, did not return a request Nov. 13 seeking comment. Village Board President Lisa Zautke did not respond to a Nov. 13 email seeking additional comment.
During the back-to-back floods of late August and early September 2018, a reported 27 feet of water from the banks of the Baraboo River flooded the village’s downtown. Nine buildings were ruled substantially damaged, including the village’s former community center on Broadway Street. The village plans to demolish the old community center, which held a kitchen, library, village offices and was a staple in the Rock Springs community for several years.
The building was one of eight properties in the village eligible to receive a buyout. Rock Springs was awarded $1.2 million in federal FEMA funds earlier this year to begin the buyout process for the Hazard Mitigation Program.
090618-reed-gallery-spring017
090618-reed-gallery-spring014
090618-reed-gallery-spring026
090618-reed-gallery-spring012
090618-reed-gallery-spring007
090618-reed-gallery-spring001
Rock Springs
090618-reed-gallery-spring002
090618-reed-gallery-spring003
090618-reed-gallery-spring004
090618-reed-gallery-spring034
090618-reed-gallery-spring005
090618-reed-gallery-spring006
090618-reed-gallery-spring031
090618-reed-gallery-spring008
090618-reed-gallery-spring016
090618-reed-gallery-spring009
090618-reed-gallery-spring015
090618-reed-gallery-spring011
090618-reed-gallery-spring013
090618-reed-gallery-spring018
090618-reed-gallery-spring019
090618-reed-gallery-spring020
090618-reed-gallery-spring021
090618-reed-gallery-spring022
090618-reed-gallery-spring023
090618-reed-gallery-spring024
090618-reed-gallery-spring025
090618-reed-gallery-spring027
090618-reed-gallery-spring029
090618-reed-gallery-spring030
090618-reed-gallery-spring032
090618-reed-gallery-spring033
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.