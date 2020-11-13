Rock Springs breaks ground on new municipal building, downtown relocation plans still in order

ROCK SPRINGS — Construction has begun on Rock Springs' new municipal building, one of its first steps in moving the flood stricken village forward in a project that will relocate its downtown out of the Baraboo River flood plain.

Village officials broke ground to mark the start of construction on its anticipated new 8,200 square foot facility Nov. 12 in a ceremony held at the building's new location on Railroad St. Village officials were joined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wisconsin Rural Development, Vierbicher, Harmony Construction and Architectural Design Consultants Inc. to celebrate the occasion. State Sen. Howard Marklein, who represents the 17th District, was also in attendance.

USDA Wisconsin Rural Development made the announcement of the groundbreaking in a Nov. 12 press release posted to its website and its Twitter page. The village also made an announcement on its Facebook page the same afternoon.