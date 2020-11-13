 Skip to main content
Rock Springs breaks ground on new municipal building, downtown relocation plans still in order
ROCK SPRINGS — Construction has begun on Rock Springs' new municipal building, one of its first steps in moving the flood stricken village forward in a project that will relocate its downtown out of the Baraboo River flood plain.

Village officials broke ground to mark the start of construction on its anticipated new 8,200 square foot facility Nov. 12 in a ceremony held at the building's new location on Railroad St. Village officials were joined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wisconsin Rural Development, Vierbicher, Harmony Construction and Architectural Design Consultants Inc. to celebrate the occasion. State Sen. Howard Marklein, who represents the 17th District, was also in attendance.

USDA Wisconsin Rural Development made the announcement of the groundbreaking in a Nov. 12 press release posted to its website and its Twitter page. The village also made an announcement on its Facebook page the same afternoon.

In addition to constructing the new municipal building, Rock Springs has plans to relocate its entire commercial and residential district out of the flood plain and onto higher ground to address the challenges it’s faced from floods in the last decade - including 2008, 2018 and 2019.

The new municipal building will include a library, community center, village hall, fire station and village public works shop, according to the release. Rock Springs will use several types of funding to cover the cost of the estimated $2 million project, including village funds, library funds, HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program, Sauk County CDBG Close grant, FEMA funds and a $250,000 grant through USDA, according to the press release.

Federal funds for Rock Springs flood recovery approved

“This investment will bring many important village amenities all under one roof and out of harm’s way,” said Frank Frassetto, rural development state director for the Wisconsin USDA. “Through our Community Facilities programs, USDA Rural Development partners with communities to maximize the affordability of their infrastructure needs. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, we have been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Wisconsin in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Village Trustee Jamie Busser, who chairs the village’s flood recovery committee as well as the parks and ordinance committee, did not return a request Nov. 13 seeking comment. Village Board President Lisa Zautke did not respond to a Nov. 13 email seeking additional comment.

Rock Springs moves forward with municipal building, flood recovery project

During the back-to-back floods of late August and early September 2018, a reported 27 feet of water from the banks of the Baraboo River flooded the village’s downtown. Nine buildings were ruled substantially damaged, including the village’s former community center on Broadway Street. The village plans to demolish the old community center, which held a kitchen, library, village offices and was a staple in the Rock Springs community for several years.

The building was one of eight properties in the village eligible to receive a buyout. Rock Springs was awarded $1.2 million in federal FEMA funds earlier this year to begin the buyout process for the Hazard Mitigation Program.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

