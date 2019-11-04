ROCK SPRINGS — The Village of Rock Springs is looking at grants for its relocation project that includes the construction of a new municipal building.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Jennifer Roloff said the board approved Vierbicher as the village’s preliminary contract engineer for the USDA Search Grant Project at the board’s Oct. 21 meeting. She said a public hearing was held by Vierbicher, the engineering firm for its relocation project, at the meeting to share information about potential funding available for the municipal building for the Community Development Block Grant Emergency Assistance Program.
“We’re still in the gathering phase of all of this and applying and seeing what we can get and where all the money is going to come from,” Roloff said.
She said no other items was discussed with the flood recovery process and the village is still working with FEMA to mitigate damages from the 2018 floods. She didn’t have a timeline for when the village could receive word on potential FEMA funds.
Community Development Block Grant Emergency Assistance funds “are used to assist local units of government in addressing emergency housing, public facility, infrastructure, and business assistance needs that occur as a result of natural or manmade disasters,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Administration website.
Vierbicher’s Kurt Muchow said the Community Development Block Grants Emergency Assistance Funds can be used to pay for the construction of the village’s new library and community center.
The USDA Search Grant covers $30,000 to fund planning and preliminary engineering cost for infrastructure related items, like repairing lift stations and development of residential and commercial out of the Baraboo River floodplain, Muchow said. The village also submitted an application requesting $250,0000 worth of USDA Rural Development grants for additional funds to cover the construction of other parts of the municipal building, Muchow said.
The Sauk County Board of Supervisors listed the municipal building as one of two projects in an application submitted Oct. 15 for Community Development Block Grant Close Money. The Sauk County Board approved the application for the funds, which will cover $325,000 for the over 8,000 square foot building. The application is awaiting approval from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
In March, the village board approved tearing down its community center on Broadway Street due to severe damaged it sustained during the 2018 floods. It’s looking to build a new municipal building as a part of its relocation plan to move the village's residential, commercial and business district out of the floodplain.
The proposed building has plans for a library, community center, fire department, village office and kitchen inside the building. A post office is no longer proposed for the building, Muchow said.
Other business
The village board approved the final pay application of $39,000 to complete streets projects on Smythe Street, Montgomery Street, Bender Street and Hill Street. The total project was $912,000, Roloff said.
The village board approved its five-year capital improvement plan, which include projects and equipment the village wants to purchase. Some of those road projects include portions of Smythe Street, Second Street, Pine Street, Madison Street and Short Street.
Roloff said the board discussed applicants for hiring a part time position for the public works department. No action was taken on the item.
The board approved its 2020 preliminary budget at $317,019. The board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 for the purpose of adopting the budget. The meeting will take place at the Rock Springs Fire Station at 105 East Broadway Street.
