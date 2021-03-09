Rock Springs demolition, downtown relocation begins

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The grants were approved in June by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation program. Eight of the nine buildings eligible for buyouts after the flooding were approved for purchase by Wisconsin Emergency Management, according to village Clerk Jennifer Roloff in a July interview.

For others, watching the elimination of buildings they’ve known throughout their lives has been difficult.

Jim Garske has been a lifelong resident of the area, living in Rock Springs and Reedsburg, he said. As he sat behind the wheel of a blue GMC Jimmy SUV near Firemen’s Park and watched the crew tearing up the bar, he reflected on the lack of preservation for old things.

“It’s a sense of sadness, at least,” Garske said. “These have been here all my life. What is old that survives? As you get older, you’ll see buildings built and buildings pushed down. What survives? I don’t know. And I guess that’s the way it is.”

Crews plan to tear down the former Clement Auto Repair and a house near the park playground this week, Crary said. In the week of March 15, they will demolish the Coach House and two homes along State Highway 136. The final building to come down will be the community center in the last full week of March.