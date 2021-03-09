Rock Springs demolition, downtown relocation begins

Work has begun in the process of relocating the Rock Springs downtown out of the flood zone of the Baraboo River after two historic floods in a decade prompted the use of roughly $1.2 million in federal grants to purchase eight properties there.
Dust and debris flew through the air Tuesday along the 100 block of West Broadway Street as workers from Holtz Lime, Gravel & Excavating of Loganville tore down the Flood Zone Bar & Grill, reopened just two months before the 2018 flooding that prompted the grant requests and named by owners who experienced the historic flood in 2008.
Holtz operator Marques Crary said the entire project should span roughly three weeks and that he knows longtime residents are not thrilled at seeing the historic buildings fall.
“It’s a shame because there’s so much history,” Crary said, adding that a number of the buildings have stood for decades. One of the structures recently torn down was a general store in the 1950s, he said, and people don’t enjoy seeing that removed from the village.
But for some, it became too much. When the flooding hit in August 2018 and 27 feet of water hit the village, business owners like Neil Caflisch, who had already rebuilt the Coach House from flooding, said he was “sick of it” and knew it would happen again.
Officials began exploring ways to avoid the increasing danger of an overflowing Baraboo River.
The grants were approved in June by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation program. Eight of the nine buildings eligible for buyouts after the flooding were approved for purchase by Wisconsin Emergency Management, according to village Clerk Jennifer Roloff in a July interview.
For others, watching the elimination of buildings they’ve known throughout their lives has been difficult.
Jim Garske has been a lifelong resident of the area, living in Rock Springs and Reedsburg, he said. As he sat behind the wheel of a blue GMC Jimmy SUV near Firemen’s Park and watched the crew tearing up the bar, he reflected on the lack of preservation for old things.
“It’s a sense of sadness, at least,” Garske said. “These have been here all my life. What is old that survives? As you get older, you’ll see buildings built and buildings pushed down. What survives? I don’t know. And I guess that’s the way it is.”
Crews plan to tear down the former Clement Auto Repair and a house near the park playground this week, Crary said. In the week of March 15, they will demolish the Coach House and two homes along State Highway 136. The final building to come down will be the community center in the last full week of March.
Garske said he is glad there are likely no longer many of the original volunteer crew still living in Rock Springs who donated time and materials to build the community center. That way, they won’t have to see it toppled, he said.
When the work is completed, the demolished properties will be designated as green space. Deeds on the properties will prohibit construction there.
In early 2020, officials approved the purchase of land on Railroad Street. They plan to construct an 8,200-square-foot municipal building there to house village offices, meeting space, a library, fire department and the public works department.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.