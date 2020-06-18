Rock Springs discontinues using fluoride in drinking water

Stieve and Roloff said the village has had conversations years ago about whether or not to remove the chemical from its water system. Roloff said the village conducted a survey years ago asking residents if Rock Springs should keep its water fluoridated and results came back at about 50/50 to remove or keep it at the time. She didn’t know when the survey took place because it was before she starting working for Rock Springs.

“I don’t know when that was because that was before my time,” she said. “That was (at least) ten years ago. I’ve been working with the village for 10 years, so it had to be before that.”

Stieve believes those prior conversations, along with the pump not working properly and other communities deciding to end the practice is why the village decided to remove the substance from its water. He added the pump would also have to be fixed every two to three years with it breaking down.

In February, Lake Delton decided to discontinue using fluoride in its water system.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Director of Bureau and Drinking Water Steven Elmore said Wisconsin does not require communities to fluoridate its water systems and there aren’t any federal requirements.