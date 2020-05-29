Rock Springs moves forward with municipal building, flood recovery project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs is moving forward with designing its plans to build a new municipal building and continuing with the possibility of relocating its flood stricken downtown to higher ground.

The village board approved at its May 18 meeting to proceed with the design phase of the new community center prior to FEMA’s commitment to potentially buy out the building to get the ball rolling on the project, according to a draft of the meeting minutes posted to the village’s website.

Village Clerk/Treasurer Jennifer Roloff said on May 26 the village will start the design phase of the municipal building within the next month. She did not have an estimated date on when construction could start.

Plans for the $1.9 million, 8,200 square foot building includes village offices, a community center, library, fire department, public works and fire department garage. The village approved to purchase 4.42 acres of land for $40,545 on Railroad Street as a potential spot for the building in January, which will replace its former community center on the corner of Broadway and 1st Street.