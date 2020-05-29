Rock Springs moves forward with municipal building, flood recovery project

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs is moving forward with designing its plans to build a new municipal building and continuing with the possibility of relocating its flood stricken downtown to higher ground.
The village board approved at its May 18 meeting to proceed with the design phase of the new community center prior to FEMA’s commitment to potentially buy out the building to get the ball rolling on the project, according to a draft of the meeting minutes posted to the village’s website.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Jennifer Roloff said on May 26 the village will start the design phase of the municipal building within the next month. She did not have an estimated date on when construction could start.
Plans for the $1.9 million, 8,200 square foot building includes village offices, a community center, library, fire department, public works and fire department garage. The village approved to purchase 4.42 acres of land for $40,545 on Railroad Street as a potential spot for the building in January, which will replace its former community center on the corner of Broadway and 1st Street.
The former community center was ruled substantially damaged after the 2018 floods and the village board decided it was going to tear it down in 2019. Four businesses, three houses and an apartment building were also ruled substantially damaged from the floods two years ago, where costs to fix a structure exceed 50 percent of its value.
Vierbicher Community Development Consultant Kurt Muchow said in a May 27 interview the village has secured all of the funding needed for the project, with the exception of the FEMA buyout funds.
Other funding sources include a $325,000 CDBG Close Grant from Sauk County, USDA Rural Development for $250,000, $100,000 from the library, preliminary approval of an $819,193 Community Development Block Grant Emergency Assistance Grant and a $165,000 loan the village approved to take out at its January meeting. Vierbicher is handling the engineering component of the project while ADCI is the architect handling the design.
The village is estimated to receive about $300,000 between flood insurance and the FEMA buyout, Muchow said. Because the village hasn’t received FEMA funds, the village approved to request a deadline extension for the community development block grant emergency assistance program funds award until Aug. 31. The original May 31 deadline was contingent if Rock Springs received the FEMA funds, so the Department of Administration said an extension could be requested, Muchow said.
The construction of the municipal building is phase 1 of a much larger project to relocate Rock Springs' entire downtown, including its commercial and residential areas, out of the Baraboo River flood plain about a quarter to a half mile away from its current location. To help with expenses, the village board approved a proposal from Vierbicher for the village to work with the engineering company to create TID District 2.
The creation of the TID district will help fund the development costs of the commercial and residential buildings grant money won’t fund, like land acquisition and infrastructure improvements, Muchow said. He said it could take until the first part of September to formally create the TID district, with several meetings between the plan commission and the joint review board to lay out the boundaries of the TID district before final approval from the village board.
The municipal building is not an eligible project for the TID district, he said. Muchow estimated it could take until next spring to start developing the commercial and residential portion of the relocation project.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
