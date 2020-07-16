Rock Springs TID could add $6 million in property value, $3 million towards relocation project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs' plan for its proposed tax incremental financing district could add about $6 million in property value to the village while also bringing in about $3 million to help with expenses in the planned relocation project.

The plan for the development of the properties in TID 2, including land to build four single family units, 16 multi-family units, four duplex apartments, an expansion at Holtz Grain and the commercial development, could add about $5.8 million in assessed value to the property, according to the plan drafted by Vierbicher, the village’s engineering consultant in the project. Rock Springs also intends to offer the old fire station, which is currently the village office, to a developer to turn into a restaurant.

The information was shared at the village’s first joint review board meeting July 14 at the village office and fire station. At the meeting, Vierbicher’s Community Development Consultant Kurt Muchow presented maps and documents with the four members of the board to review the boundaries and project plan for TID 2.