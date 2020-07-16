Rock Springs TID could add $6 million in property value, $3 million towards relocation project

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs' plan for its proposed tax incremental financing district could add about $6 million in property value to the village while also bringing in about $3 million to help with expenses in the planned relocation project.
The plan for the development of the properties in TID 2, including land to build four single family units, 16 multi-family units, four duplex apartments, an expansion at Holtz Grain and the commercial development, could add about $5.8 million in assessed value to the property, according to the plan drafted by Vierbicher, the village’s engineering consultant in the project. Rock Springs also intends to offer the old fire station, which is currently the village office, to a developer to turn into a restaurant.
The information was shared at the village’s first joint review board meeting July 14 at the village office and fire station. At the meeting, Vierbicher’s Community Development Consultant Kurt Muchow presented maps and documents with the four members of the board to review the boundaries and project plan for TID 2.
The only action taken was to set the next joint review board meeting for 1 p.m. Sept. 8 to review the plan a final time following a public hearing and potential approval by the plan commission July 28. If approved, the plan would move to the village board for review and possible approval, which could take place in August.
According to the project plan document, the TID maps out about 10.6 acres of vacant land for single and multi-family residential complexes, nine acres of current residential and institutional land for a new central business district and over four acres of undeveloped land for multi-family residential developments and the new 8,200 square foot municipal building. The land for the developments are mapped out west of Holtz Street and south of East Broadway Street; south of East Broadway Street and along Railroad Street.
A TIF or TID district is a method municipalities use to obtain money to promote future development and growth, according to the Juneau County Star-Times. A municipality will identify an area with low tax growth. It will then take tax revenue from that area, and put it into a special account for a set amount of time — usually 20 to 30 years. This money is then used for tax incentives, land purchases, buildings or whatever the municipality determines will help facilitate growth in the area.
In May, the village board approved to authorize the plan commission to start working with Vierbicher to start the planning process of forming the TID district. In Rock Springs' case, the goal of forming the TID is to help with expenses in commercial and residential developments outside the flood plain, said Muchow.
While the village has applied and received a number of grants to help with relocating certain buildings, including $325,000 in community development block grants for the municipal building approved by Sauk County, the $3 million in TID revenue will help fund the development costs of projects not covered by those grants. The village is also eligible to receive $1.2 million in FEMA for buyouts of eight properties, including the community center. Three alternates properties were also listed as eligible for buyout if a project comes in under budget.
Also at the meeting, Jamie Busser, who serves as a village board trustee and chairperson of the flood recovery committee, was appointed as the at-large representative and chairperson of the joint review board.
Members of the board make up representatives from the school district, county, municipal and technical college including School Board President Gary Woolever, Madison College Reedsburg Campus Relations Manager Linda Spencer, Sauk County Treasurer Elizabeth Geoghegan and Village Board President Lisa Zautke.
The Juneau County Star-Times contributed to this report.
