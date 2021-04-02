Sauk, Columbia counties unchanged as state supreme court rescinds mask mandate

The Columbia County Health Department did not issue a statement following the mandate being struck down. Its website indicates it follows the direction of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC, both of which encourage mask wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said the city had not received any type of guidance or statement from county health officials regarding the rescinded mandate. Dodd has been overseeing the emergency orders for the city, which does not have its own health department and relies on county guidance, during the pandemic since late May.

He said the city is not likely to increase its current control by requiring the public to wear masks outside of city-owned, public buildings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are going to continue what we’re doing with city-owned buildings, requiring masks to be in there,” Dodd said. “Requiring our employees to still wear masks when interacting with the public.”

Dodd said he is hopeful most city staff members will be protected against the virus if the city reopens fully at the end of its current order.