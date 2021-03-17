Sauk County adds new ATV, UTV crossing routes along highways

There will also be a new route along 4.5 miles of County PF in Prairie du Sac from Highway 12 to Church Road. County O will become a route in two locations; 2.8 miles within Prairie du Sac and 2.4 miles in Troy from Skunk Valley Road to Troy Road.

Additional routes will be: 1.17 miles of County H in Delton; 2.81 miles of County H in Dellona and Winfield; less than a mile of County HH in Dellona between County WD and County H; 2.47 miles of County P running from Coon Bluff Road in Dellona to Birchwood Road in Delton; 1.15 miles of County CH in Reedsburg; 1.25 miles of County V in La Valle between Douglas Road and Highway 33; 1.12 miles of County D in Westfield and continuing into Honey Creek; 1.15 miles of County PF running between Westfield, Freedom and Honey Creek; nearly a mile of State Highway 58 in La Valle between Pearson Road and Iron Street; 1 mile of County G in Spring Green; and 2.14 miles of White Mound Drive in Bear Creek.

According to the ordinance, the Highway Committee receives petitions to add routes along county highways for ATVs and UTVs. Once the Highway Department reviews the proposals, officials notify municipalities of the proposed routes being considered.

Supervisor Brian Peper oversees the Highway Committee. He said the amendment has been reviewed by members of the committee “for the last couple months.”