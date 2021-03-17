Sauk County adds new ATV, UTV crossing routes along highways

All but two Sauk County Supervisors agreed that there should be additional ATV and UTV routes along county highways Tuesday during their board meeting at the West Square Building.
Shane Gibson, supervisor for two wards within the city of Baraboo, abstained. The city has no current allowed ATV routes, according to the county mapping application of the trails. Michelle Bushweiler, who represents the town of Baraboo and portions of Excelsior, Freedom, Sumpter and North Freedom, voted against the measure.
“I’m wondering if it’s a real good idea to add crossing on County Highway H at this time,” Bushweiler said, noting that due to an increase in crashes along the roadway, the county plans to install rumble strips along the centerline.
The proposed ordinance adds all-terrain vehicle and utility-terrain vehicle routes to a number of county roads by amending the current code allowing for such vehicles on highways. Maps show that routes will be added to: County Highway A near Ringling Road and adjoining County T in Delton; 1,250 feet of County A between Trap Shoot Road and Crawford Street; 1.73 miles of County T within Lake Delton and Delton; 7.42 miles of County PF; 1.21 miles of County PF between Hemlock and Leland Road, along the Baraboo Hills Recreation Area; and an additional 2.09 miles of County PF from County D to Sky View Road, all in Honey Creek.
There will also be a new route along 4.5 miles of County PF in Prairie du Sac from Highway 12 to Church Road. County O will become a route in two locations; 2.8 miles within Prairie du Sac and 2.4 miles in Troy from Skunk Valley Road to Troy Road.
Additional routes will be: 1.17 miles of County H in Delton; 2.81 miles of County H in Dellona and Winfield; less than a mile of County HH in Dellona between County WD and County H; 2.47 miles of County P running from Coon Bluff Road in Dellona to Birchwood Road in Delton; 1.15 miles of County CH in Reedsburg; 1.25 miles of County V in La Valle between Douglas Road and Highway 33; 1.12 miles of County D in Westfield and continuing into Honey Creek; 1.15 miles of County PF running between Westfield, Freedom and Honey Creek; nearly a mile of State Highway 58 in La Valle between Pearson Road and Iron Street; 1 mile of County G in Spring Green; and 2.14 miles of White Mound Drive in Bear Creek.
According to the ordinance, the Highway Committee receives petitions to add routes along county highways for ATVs and UTVs. Once the Highway Department reviews the proposals, officials notify municipalities of the proposed routes being considered.
Supervisor Brian Peper oversees the Highway Committee. He said the amendment has been reviewed by members of the committee “for the last couple months.”
“We’ve come across a couple of hiccups and I think we ironed them out,” Peper said. “We took requests from four-wheeler groups from around the county and took them under consideration. We did expand on a couple of them mildly. We just thought it was better to open up just a little bit more of a road for clarification.”
Robert Spencer of the Baraboo Bluffs ATV Club spoke to the board before their vote. He shared how important the group is in getting people outside and expressed gratitude for support.
“I’m proud to be a resident of Sauk County,” Spencer said. “I’m blessed to live in such a beautiful county and so thankful that the municipalities and townships, excluding two townships in Sauk County welcome us and share their roadways.”
Gibson questioned whether residents living along the routes were notified of the changes. Highway Commissioner Pat Gavinski said only officials within the municipalities where the routes will be were contacted by county officials and that no negative comments were brought to the department about the proposed changes.
Supervisors also:
- Approved a resolution authorizing county participation in the Community Development Investment Grant Program
- Approved the renewal of the existing Microsoft Enterprise Agreement for three years at a cost of more than $180,000
- Accepted donations and gifts presented to the county in 2020 totaling $120,650 that offsets the property tax levy
- Approved rezoning of a parcel in the town of Greenfield from resource conservancy to a multiple family residential designation by request from Chris Gantz of Decem Properties LLC to replace older mobile homes with newer units
- Approved a resolution authorizing participation in the state motorized recreation grant program for ATV and UTV trails through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to maintain the 1.52 miles of trails within Sauk County with roughly $1,000 via contract with the Sauk Ridge Runners Inc. ATV/UTV Club through June 2022
- Approved a resolution authorizing participation in the state motorized recreation grant program for snowmobile trails to maintain roughly 215 miles of trails throughout the county at a cost of more than $64,000 via a contract with the Association of Sauk County Snowmobile Clubs
- Approved the purchase of a pick-up truck from Ewald Automotive Group of Oconomowoc for $24,443 for use by the Land Resources and Environment Department
- Approved an amendment to the contract with Ayres Associates for engineering Hemlock Dam at a cost of $76,191 after changing to make it a “small dam” in a grant agreement with the DNR to lower costs and not make the county responsible for maintenance. The Municipal Dam Grant covers 50% of the cost of reconstructing the dam, originally budgeted at $175,000
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.