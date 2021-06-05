Sauk County adds new social worker position as part of state initiative to eliminate waitlist

Sauk County is hiring a new position to accommodate for a state mandate regarding the waitlist for children with disabilities to be assigned to a social worker.
County Administrator Brent Miller said the choice of when to hire a new full-time children’s long-term support social worker was not left to the discretion of the county because of state requirements.
“It’s one of those things where we’re caught between a rock and a hard place,” Miller said. “We don’t have a choice on this, we have to hire the position.”
Human Services Director Daniel Brattset said the timing of the shift from having counties in charge of their waitlists to the state was not ideal for funding a new position, which is why it wasn’t included in planning for the 2021 budget last year.
The change was first ordered in the 2017-2019 budget process when Scott Walker served as governor. The stated aim was to eliminate waitlist time for children in need of assistance through county social workers. Additional funding was provided to counties to help more families and children.
Sauk County hired an additional half-time social worker with the funding, which was helpful in the wake of rising numbers of families seeking help for their children. Funding grew in 2020 as well and a new social worker was hired to address continuing increases in numbers.
Until Jan. 1, counties had control of their own waiting lists, which is when full implementation of the initiative happened and counties were required to serve children within 30 days of being deemed eligible for enrollment by the state. Part of the reason was to help counties which have long waitlists, Brattset said, some as long as three to four years for children to wait. Sauk County generally had either no wait times for families looking to enroll or “on occasion” would have some children waiting for up to no longer than six months “in recent years,” Brattset said.
“By centralizing the list, it’ll have a sort of first come in, first go out and then you get a call, and then you do not have a choice as to serving that child,” Brattset said. “It’s essentially an entitlement and they’ll be immediately served, is how the state looks at it. In order to do that, with the projection on the numbers, we’re going to need another social worker.”
Between February 2020 and February 2021, the number of enrolled children rose from 105 to 143. Brattset said the current social workers serve 32 children at a time. With the continued growth, it could increase to 43 children per social worker by the end of 2021, which is more than 10 children more than the “ideal caseload” for those social workers. The department could have 195 children enrolled by April 2022.
Brattset said he isn’t sure there is only one reason for the uptick in enrolled children, but knowledge of the program may be one of the drivers.
“I don’t think there’s necessarily some big increase in numbers of these types of children in families,” Brattset said. “I think what’s happening, and it’s a generally favorable thing, is that families are realizing there’s help available.”
Referring to the numbers as “a moving target,” Brattset said he feels the state had tried to deal with a static number on a waitlist but once there was more funding and shorter wait times, families began to enroll in higher numbers.
Social workers help the families of children with long-term disabilities or complicated medical needs keep children in their homes and involved in the community. Their jobs span the daily life of one of the children, from helping to facilitate home modifications like a wheelchair ramp or bathroom upgrades to working with school officials to support the child’s education and helping enroll them in community social programs.
“Make sure that child is getting as good of an education and well-balanced lifestyle as possible, given the accommodations that might need to be made with their disabilities,” Brattset said. “It’s the good grassroots social work, ‘How’s the person doing and what can we do to assist that process?’”
The position would cost a maximum estimate of more than $92,000 annually, with one-time costs for training and supplies as well as the salary and possible benefits for the employee. Miller said the post seeking applicants will close in five days and then interviews can begin. A person could begin the position around Aug. 1, but that’s an estimate depending on timing, Miller said.
Sauk County board supervisors unanimously approved the position during their May meeting. Funding for the position comes largely from the state budget at 80%, with 20% coming out of the Human Services Department budget. The department is reallocating part of its budget to cover the cost. The position will be added to the 2022 budget.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.