Sauk County adds new social worker position as part of state initiative to eliminate waitlist

Until Jan. 1, counties had control of their own waiting lists, which is when full implementation of the initiative happened and counties were required to serve children within 30 days of being deemed eligible for enrollment by the state. Part of the reason was to help counties which have long waitlists, Brattset said, some as long as three to four years for children to wait. Sauk County generally had either no wait times for families looking to enroll or “on occasion” would have some children waiting for up to no longer than six months “in recent years,” Brattset said.

“By centralizing the list, it’ll have a sort of first come in, first go out and then you get a call, and then you do not have a choice as to serving that child,” Brattset said. “It’s essentially an entitlement and they’ll be immediately served, is how the state looks at it. In order to do that, with the projection on the numbers, we’re going to need another social worker.”

Between February 2020 and February 2021, the number of enrolled children rose from 105 to 143. Brattset said the current social workers serve 32 children at a time. With the continued growth, it could increase to 43 children per social worker by the end of 2021, which is more than 10 children more than the “ideal caseload” for those social workers. The department could have 195 children enrolled by April 2022.