Sauk County board members hire new corporation counsel

Former Assistant Corporation Counsel Jim Witecha was placed on leave by Olson in January for alleged “insubordination.” The vacancy prompted the board to hire Gary Rehfeldt, former assistant corporation counsel in Dane County, in February 2020 at a rate of $200 per hour for two to four days of work in the West Square Building.

Witecha resigned in April while still on paid leave.

Rehfeldt retired June 5 after telling the board he wanted to return to retirement. At the time, because the county continued paying Olson’s and Witecha’s salaries while also paying Rehfeldt’s hourly fee, it had already exceeded its $750,000 budget for the Corporation Counsel Department. The overage was $95,000 in June, according to then interim administrative coordinator Dave Bretl.

Board supervisors agreed to enter a contract with von Briesen & Roper law firm of Milwaukee during their June 16 meeting. Services from three lawyers were at a cost of $17,500 per month with a discounted hourly rate if additional services were needed. The arrangement meant that a lawyer would attend all monthly board and Executive and Legislative Committee meetings.

Board members chose to first fill the newly created county administrator position before hiring permanent corporation counsel.