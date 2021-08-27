Sauk County Board of Health reinforces COVID-19 vaccine encouragement in public statement

The Sauk County Board of Health released a statement encouraging vaccination against COVID-19 in a move meant to support the county health department and show that multiple agencies advise the public about precautions against spreading the virus.
Board President Pat Rego said Friday the group voted during a recent meeting to draft an announcement as a way to show that it isn’t just officials with the Sauk County Public Health Department amplifying the message that COVID-19 will spread more quickly if people in places designated as high transmission don’t wear face masks and that vaccination is the best protection against becoming infected or seriously ill if a breakthrough case happens.
“It does come from the state of Wisconsin, CDC and so forth; it’s not one person,” Rego said, adding that the board of health wanted to show its support for the guidance to wear a mask and obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.
The board approached Sauk County Health Director Treemanisha Stewart before the release of the statement, which outlines vaccine information, case numbers and, in a troubling statistic to health officials, the rising number of children becoming infected with the virus.
Children, from newborns to 9-year-olds, in Sauk County had only made up 5% of previous COVID-19 infections. As of Aug. 24, that number had risen to 13%. Stewart said there is a concern the number will continue to climb as children return to school, with the first day in less than a week.
“There’s a real concern here, because it’s one thing to be vulnerable as an adult when you make your own decisions,” Stewart said. “It’s another thing to be at the mercy of adults and their decisions.”
When the release by the board was brought to Stewart as an idea, she said “it can’t hurt” to continue to ask people to vaccinate against the virus from which humans have no natural immunity.
Rego said the aim is to see that people continue to care about “their own community members” as infection rates rise.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Sauk County had 140 confirmed new cases over the last seven days as of 2 p.m. Friday. According to the Sauk County Health Department, that number was 76 new cases a week earlier from Aug. 15 to 21.
Sauk County remains at a “high” transmission level, which means the CDC recommends anyone over 2 years old wear a mask in public indoor settings regardless of whether they are vaccinated due to the higher transmission rate of the Delta variant. High transmission is defined as having 100 or more cases per 100,000 people within a seven-day period. As of Friday, Sauk County had 217 cases per 100,000.
The statement released by the board of health notes that the seven-day average July 1 was less than one case per day, but the number rose to 11 by Aug. 19 and continues to trend upward. Currently, there is a rate of 0.3% of breakthrough cases, or infected vaccinated people in Sauk County.
According to the DHS, nearly 53% of county residents have been fully vaccinated, or 34,000 out of more than the total population of nearly 65,000, as of Friday. The largest group vaccinated against the virus are those 65 and older at more than 85% and of those who reported their sex, women were outpacing men with 57% compared to 47%.
Stewart said initial goals were to get to 70% to 80% vaccinated in order for the virus not to pose a significant threat to the health of the general public, but that number is no longer certain. And in looking to see the likely total of vaccinations against COVDI-19, health professionals are comparing annual flu vaccinations, which historically in Sauk County have not exceeded 65%.
The Sauk County health department continues to offer free, walk-in vaccine clinics every week at the West Square Building in Baraboo. There are also pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the county and vaccines being offered by pharmacies and healthcare providers throughout Sauk County. A full list of options can be found on the Sauk County health website.
The process should be simple, Stewart said.
“There isn’t an issue of a shortage or less stock, it really is a person taking the time out of their day for half an hour to go wherever is closest to them,” Stewart said. “You can go to your provider, you can go to your healthcare system. It’s still free. You don’t have to be insured, you don’t have to have ID, so this really should be a barrier-less situation.”
Stewart said the health department worked to inform vulnerable populations when vaccines became available to the public and successfully vaccinated individuals, but officials now don’t know exactly what is causing the stagnation of vaccination rates or what might trigger people to take the step to get vaccinated.
“I can’t say what really is driving people to either get the vaccination or what is their true barrier or feelings against it,” Stewart said. “All I can say is we’re trying every avenue and hoping we can just get shots in arms. We haven’t quite figured out what that magic bullet is that’s going to get people in that seat.”
It is possible FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine Monday could encourage those hesitant to get a vaccine during a period of emergency approval, Stewart said. It’s also possible that an increase in case numbers might encourage some yet unvaccinated individuals to seek out protection, but they “can’t foresee what will happen,” Rego said.
Amid the encouragement to take steps to prevent infection, Stewart said it is understandable that people might feel some exhaustion after 18 months of taking precautionary measures as well as the stressful toll of seeing death and hospitalization numbers rise.
“I know that we have COVID fatigue and we want it to be behind us, but we have just, I think, a little bit more to go,” Stewart said. “I don’t want public health to become a dull drum in the background that no one listens to anymore, but the reality is we really are still very much in a pandemic and we’re trying to put every preventive method we can in place so we can see ourselves out of this pandemic in the near future.”
