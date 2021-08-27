Sauk County Board of Health reinforces COVID-19 vaccine encouragement in public statement

Stewart said the health department worked to inform vulnerable populations when vaccines became available to the public and successfully vaccinated individuals, but officials now don’t know exactly what is causing the stagnation of vaccination rates or what might trigger people to take the step to get vaccinated.

“I can’t say what really is driving people to either get the vaccination or what is their true barrier or feelings against it,” Stewart said. “All I can say is we’re trying every avenue and hoping we can just get shots in arms. We haven’t quite figured out what that magic bullet is that’s going to get people in that seat.”

It is possible FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine Monday could encourage those hesitant to get a vaccine during a period of emergency approval, Stewart said. It’s also possible that an increase in case numbers might encourage some yet unvaccinated individuals to seek out protection, but they “can’t foresee what will happen,” Rego said.

Amid the encouragement to take steps to prevent infection, Stewart said it is understandable that people might feel some exhaustion after 18 months of taking precautionary measures as well as the stressful toll of seeing death and hospitalization numbers rise.