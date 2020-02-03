Sauk County Clerk locks office citing security concerns related to county board 'fiasco'

In a special meeting Jan. 28, the Sauk County Board voted to place Olson on leave until an investigation into multiple personnel complaints and possible litigation against the county is completed. The investigation is being conducted by Ronald Stadler, an attorney who was assigned by the county’s insurance carrier, Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance Corp.

Stadler said in an email to County Board Chairman Peter Vedro that the special meeting request was prompted by resistance to his investigation.

However, Vedro said he believes the meeting was illegal and thus any action taken during it was invalid. After the meeting, he said he planned to reinstate Olson.

Olson challenged the legality of the action, stating in a letter to Vedro that the 15 votes in favor -- out of 18 supervisors present, which is enough for a quorum -- were not sufficient for it to carry. He contends that according to state law the number of votes required to discipline a corporation counsel is a majority of the entire board, which would be 16.

He also objected to the votes of four supervisors who are being investigated for possible criminal misconduct being counted. According to the board’s rules, Olson said, supervisors with conflicts of interest should request to leave the room for discussion and action.