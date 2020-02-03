Sauk County Clerk locks office citing security concerns related to county board 'fiasco'

The Sauk County Clerk’s office is taking precautions against the possibility that the county’s Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson might try to come back to work despite being placed on paid leave last week.
“There’s just a lot of concern,” Sauk County Clerk Becky Evert said. “People are feeling uneasy in this area down here.”
Evert decided to lock the door to the office on Monday morning -- with instructions for the public to knock for assistance -- due to staff concerns about their safety as well as the public’s. In an email to county leadership and the board, Evert said the door will remain locked “until this fiasco is resolved.” The office, in the Sauk County West Square Building, is still open to the public.
County Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin wrote in an email to county staff Monday afternoon that she is not aware of any specific threats to the county nor any of its employees, “nor are we aware of anything to indicate that there is any danger to the employees.”
The Threat Assessment Team, comprised of employees from several county departments, including the sheriff’s office, emergency management, personnel, corporation counsel and administration, will monitor the situation and “follow the appropriate safety measures should the need arise,” Bolin wrote.
In a special meeting Jan. 28, the Sauk County Board voted to place Olson on leave until an investigation into multiple personnel complaints and possible litigation against the county is completed. The investigation is being conducted by Ronald Stadler, an attorney who was assigned by the county’s insurance carrier, Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance Corp.
Stadler said in an email to County Board Chairman Peter Vedro that the special meeting request was prompted by resistance to his investigation.
However, Vedro said he believes the meeting was illegal and thus any action taken during it was invalid. After the meeting, he said he planned to reinstate Olson.
Olson challenged the legality of the action, stating in a letter to Vedro that the 15 votes in favor -- out of 18 supervisors present, which is enough for a quorum -- were not sufficient for it to carry. He contends that according to state law the number of votes required to discipline a corporation counsel is a majority of the entire board, which would be 16.
He also objected to the votes of four supervisors who are being investigated for possible criminal misconduct being counted. According to the board’s rules, Olson said, supervisors with conflicts of interest should request to leave the room for discussion and action.
Evert said law enforcement officers were present in the building last week “to monitor things just because there was concern he (Olson) may come back and he’s not happy.” She said she was on vacation at the time.
When asked if she had any reason to believe Olson would pose a safety risk, Evert said yes.
“I’ve seen a lot of hostile emails coming back and forth from him,” she said. “After he was suspended, he sent an email out to the board stating that he is not suspended and he will be back to return to work. So, today would be the day that he would be back to work.”
An employee in the corporation counsel’s office said, as far as she knew, Olson had not been in the office Monday.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister directed questions by the News Republic on Monday to Bolin, because he was at a training session in Green Bay.
When asked if the county has taken any additional security measures, Bolin wrote in a text, “We have worked with the experts … to ensure staff are safe. We do not release the details of what we have done for safety reasons.”
She did not respond to questions about whether anyone has seen Olson in the building or whether his entry keycard is still activated.
Olson did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
