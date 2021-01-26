Sauk County committee approves Bug Tussel tower north of Devil's Lake despite objections of neighbors

A 2017 state statute was the centerpiece of discussion during a Land Resources and Environment Committee meeting Tuesday as all but one member approved of the second Bug Tussel Wireless cellular tower in Sauk County in just over two years.

Committee Chair Marty Krueger said if it weren’t for Act 67, he would vote down the application for a cell tower in the town of Greenfield.

“This is not the first time on this committee that I’ve been told that we, here at the local level, have very little authority or ability,” Krueger said. “...I had a discussion with one of the legislators a couple days ago and told him I’d like nothing more than to deny this and let it go to the circuit court, which is the state’s court, and let them solve the problem they created.”

Act 67, passed by the state legislature in 2017, limits “the authority of local governments” to regulate development and specifically “to issue a conditional use permit under certain circumstances,” including local officials’ ability to restrict the terms of a permit.

Because none of the committee members found that any of the components of the application failed to meet requirements, Krueger said it would be difficult to vote it down.