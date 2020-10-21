Sauk County considers $2 million sales tax loss as it moves toward finalizing 2021 budget

When the Finance Committee took over the process, they changed some things, Krueger said. In the current proposed budget, they were more optimistic regarding the amount of sales tax Sauk County will take in, though they will not be certain of the number until the end of 2020.

“The sales tax was a huge discussion point,” Krueger said.

When the committee began finalizing the budget, he said WCA had an even “more rosy outlook” regarding the sales tax revenue. They are anticipating more than $9 million in sales tax and eliminated the need for the general fund to offset the loss. Krueger said they decided against using that fund because taking too much can affect the county’s bond, or credit rating, if and when it decides to borrow in the future.

The currently proposed budget has homeowners paying $848.25 per the average county home value of $199,100. The levy rate would decrease by 12 cents, from $4.44 in the 2020 budget to $4.33 in 2021, Beghin said.

The drafted budget created by the Finance Committee eliminates all county provided funding for the Sauk County Development Corporation. Executive Director Ed White spoke during public comment, asking supervisors to reconsider the cut of roughly $50,000.