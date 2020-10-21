Sauk County considers $2 million sales tax loss as it moves toward finalizing 2021 budget

An atypical year has forced those preparing the 2021 Sauk County budget to adopt optimism as they crunch the numbers.
The Sauk County Board of Supervisors heard the specifics of the proposed budget Tuesday from Supervisor Marty Krueger, who oversees the Finance Committee, former interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl and Finance Director Kerry Beghin.
“We took some bold steps,” Krueger said. “We did some very heavy lifting.”
They each explained that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, anticipated sales tax revenue for the county was due to be less than in previous years. The Wisconsin Counties Association estimated a loss of $2 million in county sales tax revenue.
“At the time that I put this together, the big question was, ‘What are we going to receive for sales tax revenue in 2021?’” Bretl said. “That was really the big number at the center of debate.”
Bretl created a proposed budget Sept. 22 that accommodates levy limits. Some notable changes included a reduction in planned cost of living wages for non-represented county employees from 1.5% to 1.25%, as well as the use of $500,000 from the general fund to make up for the lost sales tax revenue. Bretl said it was the first time he proposed using the general fund because it is essentially a “rainy day” fund for the county. There were also cuts to programs.
When the Finance Committee took over the process, they changed some things, Krueger said. In the current proposed budget, they were more optimistic regarding the amount of sales tax Sauk County will take in, though they will not be certain of the number until the end of 2020.
“The sales tax was a huge discussion point,” Krueger said.
When the committee began finalizing the budget, he said WCA had an even “more rosy outlook” regarding the sales tax revenue. They are anticipating more than $9 million in sales tax and eliminated the need for the general fund to offset the loss. Krueger said they decided against using that fund because taking too much can affect the county’s bond, or credit rating, if and when it decides to borrow in the future.
The currently proposed budget has homeowners paying $848.25 per the average county home value of $199,100. The levy rate would decrease by 12 cents, from $4.44 in the 2020 budget to $4.33 in 2021, Beghin said.
The drafted budget created by the Finance Committee eliminates all county provided funding for the Sauk County Development Corporation. Executive Director Ed White spoke during public comment, asking supervisors to reconsider the cut of roughly $50,000.
“Sauk County has funded, or help fund, SCDC since its inception in 1976,” White said. “Forty-four years of support, and I would hate to see that go away at this time. I think we’re a worthy organization.”
Proposed amendments, which will be sent to Beghin via a form found on the Sauk County Accounting Department website, are due Oct. 28. Krueger said the amendment process is more “civilized” and allows for supervisors to know about the proposals before the night of the hearing when they give final approval of the budget.
The Finance Committee reviews the proposed amendments Nov. 4 during its meeting. The proposals are included in the documents provided to the board before its meeting. Those proposing changes still need to move and have a second for the amendment to be considered.
The budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the West Square Building.
