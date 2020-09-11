Sauk County continues to mull county administrator decision after virtual forum

During the forum, Shanahan focused on his expertise as an attorney and his desire to bring his understanding of law to local government, which he said he is “very passionate about.” He said early in his career at a private law firm practicing municipal law, he enjoyed one of the first board meetings he attended.

“I became immersed in local government, so much so I liked it,” Shanahan said, adding that he doesn’t want to return to municipal law. “...This is what I want to do, I want to do administration.”

He spoke to specific financial details in the state of Illinois, like pointing to its higher taxes than Wisconsin, and specific budget decisions he referred to as “controversial” that he made during his career at the city level.

Travis Mortimer, assistant county administrator of Charlotte County in Florida, began in his position in 2019. Mortimer served as a Navy engineer for 22 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in the same field from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Mortimer focused on his background in overseeing infrastructure-based departments within the government over five years, but also his desire to improve personal engagement.