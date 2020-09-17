Sauk County District Attorney seeks state funds to keep staff as grant set to run out in 2021

Albrecht has also requested $45,000 through his department’s budget at the county level for next year to cover six months of a full-time prosecutor in case the state funds aren't received by the time the grant runs out. If the state chooses not to fund the position, Albrecht said he knows it's not a good time to be requesting budget increases, but that it is likely funding for the full-time position will be included in his 2022 budget requests to the county.

Because of the state budget process, he may not know if the position has been funded until after July ends. Albrecht said he will send the funding request, along with documents of support like the board resolution and a letter of support from the Sauk County Police Chiefs Association, to the state prosecutor’s office as part of the biennium budget requests this month. But then he will likely have to wait until June or July to hear any updates, competing with 71 other county requests. If it is approved uniformly at the state level, it will still need to be included in the governor’s proposed budget, which can be changed substantially by the Legislature.