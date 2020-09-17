Sauk County District Attorney seeks state funds to keep staff as grant set to run out in 2021

Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht needs to find more funding or face a shortage of roughly one-third of the prosecutors he needs to manage the caseload of his office.
“I need 7.26 attorneys, according to the state’s own workload analysis, and the state funds five,” Albrecht said.
The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office currently has six prosecutors, which includes Albrecht. Funding of the sixth position has been obtained through two federal grants since 2015. But in July 2021, that funding will run out and they will lose the specialized attorney.
“The grants we’ve obtained here basically allowed us to tread water,” Albrecht said. “I see it as a public safety problem.”
Prosecutors are mostly funded through the state government, not the county. Albrecht told the Executive & Legislative Committee and the Sauk County Board of Supervisors in subsequent meetings that since 1990, the office has only gotten one additional prosecutor position. Meanwhile, the caseload has increased by 386% in the county.
There were 312 felony cases in 2010 in Sauk County. In 2019, there were 652, according to data collected by Albrecht.
“Felony case filing numbers are going up at a startling rate, frankly” Albrecht said. “As a general rule, felonies are more serious cases, they are also more complex cases and they are more time-consuming cases.”
The caseload algorithm calls for at least one prosecutor per 10,000 residents, but Albrecht said an issue with the calculation is that it doesn’t take into account the large tourist population in Sauk County or the everyday traffic brought in by use of the interstate.
Supervisor Wally Czuprynko echoed sentiments made at the committee meeting when he spoke Tuesday to fellow supervisors, encouraging them to contact state legislators and travel to the Capitol to urge those in power to approve of the additional funding for their county.
Albrecht said Thursday he feels immense gratitude toward the united front from local government in support of the office.
Supervisor John Dietrich said Tuesday the Judiciary Committee passed the resolution requesting funding from the state unanimously during its Sept. 8 meeting.
“Ever since I’ve been on the board, there has been an outcry -- from a minority and then it went to a groundswell, a very vocal presence -- looking for alternatives to incarceration,” Dietrich said. “Whether you want that or you want strict law and order, lock them all up, whatever, either side of the spectrum; the road to do that is through the DA’s office. And it cannot happen unless we are fully staffed and funded, or at least it cannot happen in a fair, impartial and efficient manner.”
The board passed the resolution asking for funding from the state unanimously Tuesday.
Albrecht has also requested $45,000 through his department’s budget at the county level for next year to cover six months of a full-time prosecutor in case the state funds aren't received by the time the grant runs out. If the state chooses not to fund the position, Albrecht said he knows it's not a good time to be requesting budget increases, but that it is likely funding for the full-time position will be included in his 2022 budget requests to the county.
Because of the state budget process, he may not know if the position has been funded until after July ends. Albrecht said he will send the funding request, along with documents of support like the board resolution and a letter of support from the Sauk County Police Chiefs Association, to the state prosecutor’s office as part of the biennium budget requests this month. But then he will likely have to wait until June or July to hear any updates, competing with 71 other county requests. If it is approved uniformly at the state level, it will still need to be included in the governor’s proposed budget, which can be changed substantially by the Legislature.
During budget season, legislators can also draft their own budget separate from Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed document, so the funding request would need to be included in their version. If it is, it still has to pass through more than one committee before making it to the final draft and be approved once more.
Albrecht said the grant funding supports the work of Assistant District Attorney Emily Ecklund, who manages cases specific to domestic abuse, adult sexual assault, stalking and a few other similar offenses. Without her work, the specialized cases would need to be split among already busy prosecutors, reducing the time they can dedicate to them.
“One thing I can’t emphasize enough is, there’s only so much time in the day,” Albrecht said. “Every case just gets diminished in terms of the amount of time you can give it when your staffing levels are enough or decreasing.”
