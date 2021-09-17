Sauk County drafts redistricting maps under time constraints

Supervisor Bryant Hazard of Baraboo said he didn’t see how a smaller board would mean better representation or efficiency.

“I think it’s a disservice to our citizens to have more people,” Hazard said. “Their representation gets diluted by having a bigger district. Just because other counties around the area have reduced their board size; if my neighbor paints my house pink, I’m not going to do it just because they do. I don’t find that as a viable reason at all. I think what we have is working in this county and I think we should leave it the way it is.”

Supervisor Marty Krueger of Reedsburg denounced the idea of increased efficiency as a result of a smaller board and scoffed at Czuprynko’s assertion that the average supervisory district in the state is made up of about 8,000 constituents, noting that the larger counties like Dane and Milwaukee tip the average up. He proposed his own number of 27, which he said he has advocated for in the past.