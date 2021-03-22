Sauk County Health Department, local hospitals seek public opinion through survey

The survey is both confidential and anonymous. People who want to fill out a paper survey rather than online, or for anyone who has questions, can contact Jesse at 608-355-4308 or via email sara.jesse@saukcountywi.gov. It should remain open until mid-May, or even longer, Jesse said.

“We’d like to have as big of a representational sample of our county as possible,” Jesse said. “We’d like to hear from people from all walks of life, all corners of the county. Whether you live in town or outside town. Whether you live here, work here or both; with and without children, all ages. So we really can do a good job of prioritizing what’s important to the county as a whole.”

Faust said some of the benefits of assessing the health needs of a community can include the improvement of both organization and community collaboration, identifying needed change and increasing public awareness of hurdles faced by certain individuals.

Three years ago, Jesse said the key areas of need included mental health issues, drug abuse prevention and healthy eating and exercise. Not just as a result of the survey information, but through other means of information gathering.