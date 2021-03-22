Sauk County Health Department, local hospitals seek public opinion through survey

Health experts in Sauk County are seeking public feedback as part of a survey to better identify issues for those who work, live and attend school around or within the county.
Sara Jesse, the community health strategist for Sauk County Public Health, said the survey focuses on both the traditional understanding of physical health, but also environmental factors, like stable housing and nearby pollution.
“Health is so much more broad than just access to healthcare or even healthy behaviors,” Jesse said. “What we know from research is that 40% of health outcomes, like how well you live, how long you live, your quality of life as well as length of life, is determined by socioeconomic factors.”
The survey reflects that with questions about feeling safe within a community and whether there is a high quality school system for children. Survey takers are also asked whether they have reliable transportation options and if they believe they have easy access to mental health or substance abuse prevention programs.
The survey, which is also offered in Spanish, is conducted every three years in conjunction with local healthcare facilities, including SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Sauk Prairie Healthcare.
Nicole Faust of SSM Health, who oversees the partnership between St. Clare and Sauk County, said nonprofit hospitals must conduct a community health needs assessment every three years as a directive of the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
As a response to the information, they must then “adopt an implementation strategy to meet community health needs,” Faust said in an email.
“SSM Health St. Clare continues to commit to working with residents and organizations to achieve a goal of reassessing the community health needs, monitoring health trends and building a strong community,” Faust said.
At the county level, identifying county residents’ needs largely dictates funding. Drug use prevention was a priority in past cycles, Jesse said, which meant that county workers have sought out grants related to combating drug abuse in the area.
Jesse said the survey is an “opportunity” for people to share their opinions on health within the county, from students over 13 to people who commute from another county as well as those who live in Sauk county.
A good example of one of the topics that extends beyond eating enough green vegetables and engaging in physical activity is housing, Jesse said. Socioeconomic factors like living in a safe and affordable place can greatly affect the success of health outcomes.
The survey is both confidential and anonymous. People who want to fill out a paper survey rather than online, or for anyone who has questions, can contact Jesse at 608-355-4308 or via email sara.jesse@saukcountywi.gov. It should remain open until mid-May, or even longer, Jesse said.
“We’d like to have as big of a representational sample of our county as possible,” Jesse said. “We’d like to hear from people from all walks of life, all corners of the county. Whether you live in town or outside town. Whether you live here, work here or both; with and without children, all ages. So we really can do a good job of prioritizing what’s important to the county as a whole.”
Faust said some of the benefits of assessing the health needs of a community can include the improvement of both organization and community collaboration, identifying needed change and increasing public awareness of hurdles faced by certain individuals.
Three years ago, Jesse said the key areas of need included mental health issues, drug abuse prevention and healthy eating and exercise. Not just as a result of the survey information, but through other means of information gathering.
Part of the process includes listening sessions for the community and meetings with officials throughout the county who work directly or have an impact on policy for residents. Those gatherings have not yet been scheduled, but Jesse said there should be at least three in late spring.
Faust said another product of the survey, as well as information from focus groups and community stakeholders, will be a community health needs assessment report which will more clearly lay out the needs for Sauk County.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.