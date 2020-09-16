Sauk County hires its first county administrator

Miller was one of four final candidates who visited the county and took part in two days of interviews Sept. 8 and 9. They answered questions from department supervisors and took part in a public forum where they each answered questions about how they would operate as county administrator.

During the forum, Miller said he and his wife wanted to live in Sauk County because it is close to his daughters and their families. He cited the recreation opportunities and complemented the landscape as well as the county's economic development. Miller has been in county administration work for 22 years.

Miller said in Shawano County he oversees the operations of 21 departments and a $56 million budget. He served in the National Guard for 11 years before retiring and 10 years in active duty where he earned a bronze star in Afghanistan for combat operations.

“I think he’s excited for the challenge and has been very interested in Sauk County from the inception of the recruitment process,” Bretl said of Miller. “I think you have a well qualified candidate to serve as your first county administrator.”