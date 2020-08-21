Sauk County judge dismisses former corporation counsel civil suit against county

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A civil lawsuit filed in February by former Sauk County Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson against the county was dismissed Friday.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ruled Olson had not met the required burden of proof and ordered the petition to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Olson filed the lawsuit attempting to seek relief, which included a demand that the court reverse his paid leave on the basis that “more misconduct and more injury by public officials who chose politics over principle and personal interest over public trust” will be allowed to continue. Without his work privileges, Olson said he would not be able to combat alleged misconduct.

He claimed in court the request was not about money but his professional reputation and asserted that the Sauk County Board of Supervisors had violated state open meetings law in January.

“I believe in public service,” Olson said during a motion hearing Feb. 26. “I believe that there are other things that matter more than paychecks. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I am still in Sauk County, quite frankly. When this mess presented itself to me I could have done the easy thing, walked away, said this is not for me.”