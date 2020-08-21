Sauk County judge dismisses former corporation counsel civil suit against county

A civil lawsuit filed in February by former Sauk County Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson against the county was dismissed Friday.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ruled Olson had not met the required burden of proof and ordered the petition to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.
Olson filed the lawsuit attempting to seek relief, which included a demand that the court reverse his paid leave on the basis that “more misconduct and more injury by public officials who chose politics over principle and personal interest over public trust” will be allowed to continue. Without his work privileges, Olson said he would not be able to combat alleged misconduct.
He claimed in court the request was not about money but his professional reputation and asserted that the Sauk County Board of Supervisors had violated state open meetings law in January.
“I believe in public service,” Olson said during a motion hearing Feb. 26. “I believe that there are other things that matter more than paychecks. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I am still in Sauk County, quite frankly. When this mess presented itself to me I could have done the easy thing, walked away, said this is not for me.”
The now dismissed lawsuit was a piece of a much larger revolving disagreement between Olson and the county that began in December, when Olson presented a report to the board alleging “serious misconduct” by four board supervisors and five department supervisors.
Supervisor Tim McCumber filed a public records complaint against Olson, which was dismissed by District Attorney Michael Albrecht.
According to documents filed in the suit, Olson received two anonymous complaints with “several false allegations with no factual support of misconduct against” him. Subsequently, McCumber filed a public records complaint against Olson with the Wisconsin Office of Open Government and, according to the document submitted by Olson, “read a statement during a (board) meeting that contained several false allegations of misconduct against” Olson.
In an affidavit prepared by County Clerk Rebecca Evert, who was named as one of the employees involved in misconduct by Olson, she verified that two complaints were filed against him using the county’s complaint system called Lighthouse. They were done so anonymously, Evert said.
Attorney Ronald Stadler was assigned by the county’s insurance company, Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance, to conduct the Lighthouse investigation prompted by the anonymous complaints.
In early January, the county Executive & Legislative Committee filed a referral letter with Albrecht and the state attorney general’s office seeking investigation and possible prosecution of the public officials named by Olson. Per court documents, Olson said he referred the report to the district attorney Jan. 21, the same day of a meeting of the board in which 16 supervisors circulated a petition to hold a special meeting the following week.
A number of supervisors and then Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin emailed then Board Chairman Peter Vedro requesting a meeting to discuss concerns brought forward by Stadler. Slightly more than half the board, 18 members, attended that meeting and voted 15-2-1 to place Olson on paid administrative leave until the Lighthouse investigation was completed.
A separate complaint from Vedro about the meeting being unlawful under open meetings law was dismissed by the DA’s office. Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen said at the time that the meeting was posted lawfully.
In mid-February, the board voted to appoint an interim corporation counsel. Olson was terminated by the county in May.
Attorneys Jacob J. Curtis and Andrew T. Phillips of von Briesen & Roper of Madison represented the county defense. They refuted all claims made by Olson regarding misconduct by supervisors who met to place Olson on leave and denied he was allowed requested relief. The county did not violate state statutes requiring properly taken minutes or posted meeting notices, they said.
Barrett denied the request for temporary relief in February due to a lack of documentary evidence filed by Olson.
Correspondence over months included an allegation by Olson that Judge Barrett had somewhat of a professional relationship with Evert due to their same political affiliation within the Republican party. He asked her to step down from the case due to that connection. Barrett denied the motion for recusal.
Olson also filed a letter he sent to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister on Aug. 10, in which he calls for the sheriff to refer the investigation of misconduct to an objective source.
“As you previously and correctly determined, your department is not qualified to investigate the matters reported in the January, 21, 2020 referral letter,” Olson wrote. “The referral names four current county board supervisors who exercise significant financial control over your department, which establishes an inherent investigation conflict for your department.”
Olson also alleged that “a thorough” investigation of items within the referral “is likely to identify professional or criminal misconduct in the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department,” which again disqualifies investigation by the sheriff’s office, he wrote.
“A thorough investigation will likely reveal additional professional or criminal misconduct by other Sauk County departments and officials,” Olson wrote. “Notably, this may include the Sauk County District Attorney Office in connection to the death of Chris Mueller and potential cover-up that appears to have followed it.”
Misconduct by supervisors that have direct oversight of the department’s budget also means the investigation should not be done by the sheriff’s office, he said, which according to Olson hasn’t made progress in the matter since it was referred to them in January.
“Your immediate action to ensure investigation...by a competent and impartial investigator is required to fulfill your duties as the chief law enforcement official for Sauk County,” Olson wrote in his letter to Meister.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.