Sauk County launches branding campaign with aim to increase annual tourism revenue

“In addition to tourism, agriculture, industry are vital parts of Sauk County and its economy,” Czuprynko said. “And, just as important if not more important, is to attract new residents and encourage additional commercial and residential development.”

According to the resolution approved by supervisors, Sauk County is the third highest county throughout Wisconsin in bringing in tourism revenue. It drew $1.1 billion in visitor spending in 2019. Despite the high number, it lacks annual revenue increases, ranking 49th in the state. It ranks 23rd in employment increases, though tourism supports more than 11,000 annual jobs in the county.

The estimated cost of work on the branding campaign would be from $102,000 to $118,000, Pinkus said. However, the cost to implement work is “really up to us,” he said.

As for covering the costs, Pinkus said they plan to formulate a budget request for 2022, but also apply for a Joint Effort Marketing Grant. The program, run through the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, offers up to nearly $40,000 in reimbursement funding for promotion or marketing of an area.