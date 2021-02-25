Sauk County launches branding campaign with aim to increase annual tourism revenue

Though Sauk County generates one of the state’s highest tourism revenues, its lower ranking in both annual visitor spending and employment increases prompted officials to seek help in the form of a marketing and branding campaign.
“We have so many assets in the county already, it’s just how do you highlight all of them to attract new people?” said Jared Pinkus, Sauk County community development coordinator. “It’s an overarching theme of highlighting all of the assets that we have, not just the select few that everyone knows about.”
Planning began months ago. The Economic Development Committee approved seeking a proposal from companies to develop a branding campaign. Sauk County received 14 bids before choosing three top candidates for interviews. It chose Belo + Company, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
“They’re incredibly creative, high energy and have really proven themselves in the past with similar counties throughout the nation,” Pinkus said.
The Sauk County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved amending the 2021 budget during its Feb. 15 meeting to accommodate for organizers to begin planning. Supervisors transferred $120,000 from the contingency fund to the administrator budget.
Supervisor Wally Czuprynko said at the time the campaign will be “building on the foundation that our county has in the tourism industry.”
“In addition to tourism, agriculture, industry are vital parts of Sauk County and its economy,” Czuprynko said. “And, just as important if not more important, is to attract new residents and encourage additional commercial and residential development.”
According to the resolution approved by supervisors, Sauk County is the third highest county throughout Wisconsin in bringing in tourism revenue. It drew $1.1 billion in visitor spending in 2019. Despite the high number, it lacks annual revenue increases, ranking 49th in the state. It ranks 23rd in employment increases, though tourism supports more than 11,000 annual jobs in the county.
The estimated cost of work on the branding campaign would be from $102,000 to $118,000, Pinkus said. However, the cost to implement work is “really up to us,” he said.
As for covering the costs, Pinkus said they plan to formulate a budget request for 2022, but also apply for a Joint Effort Marketing Grant. The program, run through the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, offers up to nearly $40,000 in reimbursement funding for promotion or marketing of an area.
They hope to spend roughly four months on strategy and have a developed plan in August. Pinkus said the campaign is in its very early stages. Though phases will be worked on throughout the year, Pinkus said launching of the program in a way that the public will see likely won’t happen until 2022. However, once work is done, they will have a campaign for the next year or even further into the future.
Pinkus said the work by county organizers has been in conjunction with chambers of commerce in Baraboo, Spring Green, Sauk City and Reedsburg. Planning to begin this type of campaign has been done over more than two years.
Supervisor Dennis Polivka expressed his happiness at getting to phase one of the branding campaign during the meeting.
“I’m glad to see we’re at this point,” Polivka said. “There’s been quite a little effort put in the last few years to get here. As we all know, Sauk County has a tremendous amount of things to offer people and we have to make them aware of it.”
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Farm/Art DTour finishes 2020 run
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.