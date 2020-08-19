Sauk County limits public comment, disagrees on remote attendance rules

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors focused on rule changes Tuesday, voting to limit public comment while an option for supervisors to attend meetings remotely was sent back to committee.
The board voted to limit the topic scope a member of the public is allowed to talk about during the public comment section of the meeting. Interim Corporation Counsel Rebecca Roeker said per state statute, a public comment section at board meetings would not be required and that limiting the person to speaking only about agenda items is not an infringement on freedom of speech.
Supervisor John Deitrich was in favor of the change, saying public comment “has been weaponized” and the limitation could likely “bring decorum” back to the practice.
“I have seen this environment denigrate into a proverbial cesspool,” Deitrich said. “Having public comment stick to an agenda is not only good business, but it’s good manners.”
Supervisor Bryant Hazard voiced concerns that it may limit residents’ freedom to criticize the board. More than one supervisor said a meeting where a group convinced sand fracking was going to be approved by the board essentially overwhelmed the supervisors during public comment, though such a measure has never been considered.
Supervisor Wally Czuprynko said the aim is to ensure people who raise concerns during a public comment are able to have those issues addressed. The change limits public comments to only topics listed on the county board meeting agenda, which helps avoid frustration by public speakers who see nothing happen during the meeting because supervisors can’t discuss non-agenda topics.
Supervisor Carl Gruber said it “streamlines things” for those people as well. If someone has an issue, they can bring it to a supervisor who will be able to instruct them which committee may handle the problem, rather than speaking publicly and not seeing any action, then being redirected after voicing their concerns.
Supervisor Mark Detter said anyone with criticisms of the board can use a number of avenues to voice their disapproval.
“That’s what emails and letters and all the correspondence we get through the month are for,” Detter said. “People can voice their opinion on any subject they want... People have lots of ways to communicate to us.”
The rule change passed on a 25-5 vote. Supervisors Tommy Bychinski, Kristin White Eagle, David Riek, Rob Nelson and Shane Gibson voted against the proposed change.
Remote participation has been championed by Czuprynko for about two years, he said. He proposed the change that would allow supervisors to attend up to three board or committee meetings remotely within a year. The aim is to help attract more people to run for a seat on the board, Czuprynko said.
Remote participation is not about allowing a supervisor to “phone it in,” Czuprynko said, but to allow for some absences in the event of schedule conflicts like family vacations, injuries or illness. He credited Supervisor Valerie McAuliffe, a fellow Executive and Legislative Committee member, for pointing out a need for the county to adapt to changing technology.
Conditions of the proposed rule change for remote participation include a requirement that the supervisor notify the board chairman “at least 14 days prior to the meeting” and then notify County Clerk Rebecca Evert once permission is granted. They can participate via either voice or video, but may only speak “when recognized by the (chairman) pursuant to all other applicable rules of the board,” and can only attend remotely up to three times in a year. The rules also stipulate that the number of supervisors attending remotely is limited to two at a time for the county board meetings and specifies that remote participation in closed session is not permitted.
Rules for attending committee meetings are similar, but require seven days notice and only one committee member may act remotely at a time. Only staff at the Sauk County Health Care Center may attend SCHCC trustees meetings remotely for health and safety reasons. “The Chair of the Board or a Committee may not remotely preside over any meeting,” according to the proposed rule changes.
A number of supervisors expressed hesitation at passing rules with the specified limitations.
Supervisor Thomas Dorner said the time limits seemed “excessive,” though overall supported the change. Gibson said he agreed, but also voiced concerns over the limitation on the number of people and the amount of times a supervisor could attend remotely.
“If you’re going to have one virtually there, I don’t see an issue with more than one,” Gibson said. “You’re writing in rules that penalize people who participate remotely but you’re encouraging the remote participation for those who can’t attend all meetings to encourage supervisors. … It doesn’t seem very inclusive wording, in my opinion.”
Detter voiced reservations about limitations on remote participation based on the possibility of long-term absence due to an injury.
“I’m not going to vote for something with these kind of limitations,” Detter said. “I love everything else, that we’re quantifying the value of remote, but we can’t discriminate, in my opinion.”
The changes were not approved Tuesday during the meeting after about a half-hour of discussion. Instead, a 20-10 vote pushed it back to the Executive & Legislative Committee for another rewrite.
