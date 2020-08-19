Sauk County limits public comment, disagrees on remote attendance rules

Supervisor Carl Gruber said it “streamlines things” for those people as well. If someone has an issue, they can bring it to a supervisor who will be able to instruct them which committee may handle the problem, rather than speaking publicly and not seeing any action, then being redirected after voicing their concerns.

Supervisor Mark Detter said anyone with criticisms of the board can use a number of avenues to voice their disapproval.

“That’s what emails and letters and all the correspondence we get through the month are for,” Detter said. “People can voice their opinion on any subject they want... People have lots of ways to communicate to us.”

The rule change passed on a 25-5 vote. Supervisors Tommy Bychinski, Kristin White Eagle, David Riek, Rob Nelson and Shane Gibson voted against the proposed change.

Remote participation has been championed by Czuprynko for about two years, he said. He proposed the change that would allow supervisors to attend up to three board or committee meetings remotely within a year. The aim is to help attract more people to run for a seat on the board, Czuprynko said.