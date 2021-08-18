Sauk County moves forward with branding, marketing campaign

Sauk County board supervisors approved more funding Tuesday for a multi-faceted tourism and marketing campaign launched in February.
Supervisor Wally Czuprynko said the funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act meant to help local governments recover economically and improve infrastructure, will ensure the continued work of a three-tiered plan.
“Our ARPA funds are part of our three-legged approach to increase tourism in the county, increase residents and increase industry,” Czuprynko said.
Plans for the campaign began in late 2020. The Economic Development Committee sought 14 bids and eventually chose Belo + Company of Dallas, Texas to develop the campaign. Community Development Coordinator Jared Pinkus said in February that the firm was creative and had a positive reputation in working with other counties throughout the country.
Supervisors approved amending the 2021 budget, during the February board meeting, to allow for $120,000 to be transferred from the contingency fund to the administrator budget. This allowed planning to move forward.
The aim of the campaign is to bolster visitor spending and employment in Sauk County. County Administrator Brent Miller said the plan focuses on increasing an already high tourism revenue, but that the marketing is also aimed toward developing businesses and community through retention of residents and housing development.
Sauk County was third highest in the state for generating tourism revenue in 2019 with more than $1.1 billion in direct visitor spending and more than 11,000 jobs. Dane and Milwaukee counties have only fared higher in the past. While guidance that called for precautionary measures to be taken against COVID-19 during much of 2020 and in the beginning of this year affected tourism, Sauk County generated more revenue than Dane County. Miller said during the meeting that sales tax gained for the first five months of 2021 was the highest in history.
Belo + Company began work in April, according to the resolution passed by supervisors. Consultants have held six focus group discussions, conducted in-market research and done additional quantitative analysis to form a marketing plan. The plan includes $100,000 in 2021 for offseason work and $200,000 in both 2022 and 2023 for the multi-year campaign.
Supervisor Rob Nelson questioned what the roughly $650,000 in rescue plan funds was covering, from the consulting company to advertisements.
Miller said funding will cover web design and development of multiple types of advertising.
“It’s moving forward with getting them to lay out more of an in-depth plan, and yes, some of it is implementation,” Miller said.
Sauk County Board Chairperson Tim McCumber, who also serves as the chairperson of the Economic Development Committee, said authorizing Miller to enter into contracts that would use ARPA funds, wouldn’t be the final time the board would evaluate the campaign. The offseason funding is being used for website development and branding is being finalized, he said.
“The question that keeps coming up is, how much money do we to put together to campaign?” McCumber said. “So these are the dollars that we’re going to tell them and then they’ll have a full campaign they’ll bring back for final approval. So if we don’t approve the campaign, we won’t be spending the money.”
The resolution was approved 26-1 with Nelson being the sole vote against it. Supervisors Lynn Eberl, Kristin White Eagle, Joel Chrisler and Valerie McAuliffe were absent.
Supervisors also:
- Voted a second time to send back to committee a proposed procedure for changing the rules of the board after back and forth discussion over the wording of the measure
- Approved changes to Chapter 3 of the Sauk County Code of Ordinances dictating the membership and oversight of the Sauk County Board of Health
- Approved a relocation order for the Tri-County Airport in the town of Spring Green to use roughly 0.23 acres of land owned by Garrelts Farm LLC as part of a project to establish proper drainage at the airport after more than a decade of flooding issues
- Approved a resolution to quit a claim deed and transfer a 0.57-acre parcel of land which contains Man Mound to the Sauk County Historical Society, which aligns with the Man Mound National Historic Landmark Master Plan
- Approved, in a vote required by state statute, a town of Fairfield zoning ordinance amendment to include the use of agricultural education, entertainment, lodging and tourism on a 26-1 vote, with Supervisor Brian Peper voting against after stating he does not support approving a measure “when people say we have to.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.