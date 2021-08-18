Sauk County moves forward with branding, marketing campaign

Sauk County was third highest in the state for generating tourism revenue in 2019 with more than $1.1 billion in direct visitor spending and more than 11,000 jobs. Dane and Milwaukee counties have only fared higher in the past. While guidance that called for precautionary measures to be taken against COVID-19 during much of 2020 and in the beginning of this year affected tourism, Sauk County generated more revenue than Dane County. Miller said during the meeting that sales tax gained for the first five months of 2021 was the highest in history.

Belo + Company began work in April, according to the resolution passed by supervisors. Consultants have held six focus group discussions, conducted in-market research and done additional quantitative analysis to form a marketing plan. The plan includes $100,000 in 2021 for offseason work and $200,000 in both 2022 and 2023 for the multi-year campaign.

Supervisor Rob Nelson questioned what the roughly $650,000 in rescue plan funds was covering, from the consulting company to advertisements.

Miller said funding will cover web design and development of multiple types of advertising.

“It’s moving forward with getting them to lay out more of an in-depth plan, and yes, some of it is implementation,” Miller said.