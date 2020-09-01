Sauk County narrows county administrator finalists to 4 as it plans virtual public meeting

Sauk County plans to host a community forum Tuesday as it works to narrow its four finalists down to a single candidate for the newly created position of county administrator.
The Executive & Legislative Committee has been in charge of the hiring process. Tim McCumber, who oversees the committee, said the group was able to narrow down dozens of applicants to a final four after a closed session meeting Aug. 24.
“This is a really good looking group of people,” McCumber said.
Interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl said Tuesday that there were 32 original applicants. McCumber said the original applicants were narrowed down to about 12 and then pared to eight. The full eight were instructed to submit six minute videos answering an approved list of questions from county officials.
After verifying the provided background information, the committee narrowed it down to four finalists.
Lincoln County Administrator Jason Hake is one of the four. He had previously served as the senior financial manager in Portage County. According to information provided by Bretl, Hake earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in business administration at Viterbo College.
Brent Miller, Shawano County administrator coordinator since November 2014, is another finalist. Before that, he was director of administration and human resources director in Brown County after leaving his job as Marquette County administrative coordinator in April 2012. Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the former Mount Senario College of Ladysmith.
Two other finalists come from out of state: Travis Mortimer of Charlotte County, Florida and Martin Shanahan of Joliet, Illinois.
Mortimer began as capital projects manager in 2015 with Charlotte County and moved to the position of assistant county administrator in 2019, according to the county’s website. Mortimer initially served as an engineer in the Navy for 22 years and is a professional engineer. Mortimer earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in the same field from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
According to Joliet news reports, Shanahan was dismissed as the city’s corporation counsel in May after a closed session meeting by the city council. He was also dismissed from his second time serving as interim city manager in June 2019 after initially filling the role in May 2016. According to an article by The Herald-News of Joliet, there was a division among city council members over removing Shanahan from that position at the time.
According to information from Bretl, Shanahan practiced law privately, serving municipal governments. He obtained a juris doctor degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago John Marshall Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of St. Francis in Joliet.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, the open community forum will instead be hosted as an online event. The candidates will be arriving Tuesday to Sauk County and will be part of the virtual meet and greet at 6 p.m. The public will be able to view the event, which will feature each finalist answering four questions compiled by county officials.
They will also undergo a two day assessment, Bretl said. The evaluations will include interviews and the chance to work with department supervisors on a hypothetical municipal project. McCumber expressed hope that the committee will be able to recommend a final candidate during its Sept. 10 meeting for subsequent approval by the full county board.
McCumber said he championed the concept of a county administrator when he ran for his seat in April. It shifts the county from its current structure of having an administrative coordinator.
“It puts the board more in the position to be policymakers,” McCumber said.
Sauk County votes to change structure with a county administrator, hires new interim corporation counsel
Requests for applications began in June, though McCumber said the county was careful to ensure it knew what it wanted in a candidate before it began seeking applicants.
“It’s very important that we’re careful to do a process,” McCumber said. “We need to make sure we get the right person in here to aid the transition.”
