Sauk County narrows county administrator finalists to 4 as it plans virtual public meeting

Two other finalists come from out of state: Travis Mortimer of Charlotte County, Florida and Martin Shanahan of Joliet, Illinois.

Mortimer began as capital projects manager in 2015 with Charlotte County and moved to the position of assistant county administrator in 2019, according to the county’s website. Mortimer initially served as an engineer in the Navy for 22 years and is a professional engineer. Mortimer earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in the same field from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

According to Joliet news reports, Shanahan was dismissed as the city’s corporation counsel in May after a closed session meeting by the city council. He was also dismissed from his second time serving as interim city manager in June 2019 after initially filling the role in May 2016. According to an article by The Herald-News of Joliet, there was a division among city council members over removing Shanahan from that position at the time.

According to information from Bretl, Shanahan practiced law privately, serving municipal governments. He obtained a juris doctor degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago John Marshall Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of St. Francis in Joliet.