Sauk County nears starting point for new highway department buildings

Plans are nearly complete to replace Sauk County Highway shops that officials said are too small to accommodate the growth of equipment in recent decades.
Sauk County Highway Commissioner Pat Gavinski said the plans should be submitted for review by state officials in December, allowing for contractors to be sought at the beginning of 2022.
So far, they have managed to dig up some ground north of the existing facility in West Baraboo to make way for work to begin.
“We’ve probably got another month worth of moving dirt to make the flat cut into the hill,” Gavinski said.
That will be the site of the 141,500-square-foot building. Planners have been working to break ground since September 2020. The county formed an Ad Hoc Highway Building Committee, which worked toward the goal of new facilities.
Gavinski said more than a year ago, planners reviewed a facilities assessment report and space needs study. Members of the committee and officials toured the buildings a year ago then went to other facilities in December, including shops for Fond du Lac, Dodge and Jefferson County, and discussed what they thought would be useful for their own facilities as well as what they didn’t like.
County Board Chairperson Tim McCumber described seeing the difference in other, newer facilities.
“What I think stood out to all of us, probably more than anything, was there was a big snow event coming in that night and all of these trucks, the fleet storage, we found out just how important that is,” McCumber said. “Those trucks were ready to go, filled with salt, and so those guys when they came in at three in the morning, they were ready to go to work. And all we could talk about is, ‘Our guys are going to show up at 3 o’clock in the morning and they’re going to have to put their plows on their trucks, assuming truck one got out in time.”
One of the main issues with the facility in West Baraboo is the size of the building, constructed in 1949, and the size of equipment. Plow drivers have to line up the trucks and attach plows to them as they arrive at the facility when preparing to leave during a snow event, which means the driver of the first truck is the catalyst for allowing others to leave and get on the roads.
County Administrator Brent Miller has said that because of the limitations in space, the county pays roughly $55,000 in a single snow season for plow drivers, which includes the added time of waiting for other drivers and attaching a plow in the bad weather once they can get their truck out of the shop.
The county hired Bill Devine, a Portage area construction developer, to oversee the project in April and then reviewed proposed site plans in May. Gavinski said a contract was approved in June with a company that completed a soil investigation at each potential site. Two salt sheds were demolished to begin the ground excavation and in September, the Reedsburg Plan Commission approved the site plan and building design for the satellite shop.
The Baraboo site will have a new salt shed. The building will include two wash bays, drive-in and drive-thru, a large fleet storage area for equipment with offices and administration rooms. The middle will be made up of storage, locker rooms and a lunch room. The north half of the building will be used for repairs, such as welding, sandblasting and the mechanics bay.
At the Reedsburg location, which Gavinski described as a “nice, square building,” they plan to salvage an orange lean-to building on the southwest corner of the property and build a new salt shed. That site will be a simpler version of the Baraboo location, with fleet storage, a lunch room, locker rooms and a small area for officers. There will be a single drive-in wash bay for trucks.
Upon questioning from members of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, Devine said planners researched the possibility of solar panels at the site, but it proved too costly to add weight to the roof and there isn’t enough land to place panels to power the building nearby. Supervisor Brian Peper, who serves as the chairperson of the ad hoc committee, said the main shop will be powered by LED lights, greatly reducing how much electricity will be used.
Gavinski said if planning goes according to the tentative timeline, planners can select a company from a list of bids in February. From there, the county board can approve borrowing for the project in either February or March. They are still currently reviewing plans to draft requests for proposals from contractors.
McCumber said the project has been ongoing since the beginning of the last election term. The goal is to approve the bonds for the work before the next election, which could bring a potential change in the composition of the board.
