Sauk County nears starting point for new highway department buildings

“What I think stood out to all of us, probably more than anything, was there was a big snow event coming in that night and all of these trucks, the fleet storage, we found out just how important that is,” McCumber said. “Those trucks were ready to go, filled with salt, and so those guys when they came in at three in the morning, they were ready to go to work. And all we could talk about is, ‘Our guys are going to show up at 3 o’clock in the morning and they’re going to have to put their plows on their trucks, assuming truck one got out in time.”

One of the main issues with the facility in West Baraboo is the size of the building, constructed in 1949, and the size of equipment. Plow drivers have to line up the trucks and attach plows to them as they arrive at the facility when preparing to leave during a snow event, which means the driver of the first truck is the catalyst for allowing others to leave and get on the roads.

County Administrator Brent Miller has said that because of the limitations in space, the county pays roughly $55,000 in a single snow season for plow drivers, which includes the added time of waiting for other drivers and attaching a plow in the bad weather once they can get their truck out of the shop.