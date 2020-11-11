Sauk County passes 2021 budget with 12 cent levy reduction

By working with those in charge of individual departments, Finance Kerry Beghin and former interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl were able to make cuts as a way to ensure they could balance the budget.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were three amendments submitted by supervisors, which were also considered by the Finance Committee before being brought to the board meeting. One was proposed by Supervisor Tim Reppen, who said during the meeting that it should be withdrawn because it echoed a similar amendment by Supervisor Rob Nelson.

Nelson proposed funding the Sauk County Development Corporation, which had requested $50,000, a figure the county has provided since 2017. Executive Director Ed White attended the October meeting to ask that the board consider reducing its contribution rather than cutting it all. He submitted a written request at Tuesday’s public hearing echoing the sentiment.