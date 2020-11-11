Sauk County passes 2021 budget with 12 cent levy reduction

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors passed its 2021 budget after a public hearing that lasted roughly 30 minutes with no public speakers and a single amendment to the draft recommended by the Finance Committee.
Despite concerns over a loss in sales tax revenue due to COVID-19, the budget levy rate will be lower than in 2021 by 12 cents, reducing it to $4.33 per $1,000 of home value or $433 for a $100,000 home. The total budget is $32.4 million
Supervisor Marty Krueger, who oversees the Finance Committee, credited those who worked to balance the budget in a year when a pandemic made everything more difficult and the county supervisors who became involved.
“I can’t recall the last time we’ve had this few amendments,” Krueger said. “I think it speaks to the quality of work but also the interest of the board.”
As the drafting process evolved over recent months, Krueger noted during his presentation that COVID-19 essentially took over all facets of planning, from the projected sales tax shortfall to maintaining services for residents. Initially, the county was anticipating a loss of nearly $2 million in sales tax to its annually anticipated total of $10 million. Current projections have decreased that shortfall to about $730,000.
“Our county is 3 to 4 times more reliant on sales tax revenue from both lodging and entertainment than a typical county in the state,” Krueger said. “In a typical year, over 50% of our sales tax revenue is generated by the tourism industry. So, of course, when that is impacted we feel it much more than our sister counties across the state.”
By working with those in charge of individual departments, Finance Kerry Beghin and former interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl were able to make cuts as a way to ensure they could balance the budget.
There were three amendments submitted by supervisors, which were also considered by the Finance Committee before being brought to the board meeting. One was proposed by Supervisor Tim Reppen, who said during the meeting that it should be withdrawn because it echoed a similar amendment by Supervisor Rob Nelson.
Nelson proposed funding the Sauk County Development Corporation, which had requested $50,000, a figure the county has provided since 2017. Executive Director Ed White attended the October meeting to ask that the board consider reducing its contribution rather than cutting it all. He submitted a written request at Tuesday’s public hearing echoing the sentiment.
The amendment called for the county to only keep its contract with law firm von Briesen & Roper of Milwaukee for the first six months of 2021 and reallocate funding in order to provide SCDC with $25,000. Members agreed the funding for SCDC would be contingent on, and match, the contributions of other municipalities up to that total. The county would then hire a corporation counsel on staff instead, using $13,000 in recruitment funding for the position. The proposed amendment passed 28-2, with Supervisors Wally Czuprynko and Brian Peper voting against it. John Deitrich was present for the beginning of the meeting, but had to leave for a family emergency before discussion of the budget began, Board Chair Tim McCumber said.
The budget also reduced the county contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of West Central WI from its 2020 contribution of $50,000 to $25,000. Kids Ranch, a summer day camp for children in Rock Springs, had its contribution cut to $10,000 from $15,000 in 2020.
Another amendment proposed by Supervisor Patricia Rego, who oversees the county Board of Health, was rejected by everyone but her regarding a reclassification of an employee and the increase in compensation that would happen as a result.
Supervisor Carl Gruber said he wouldn’t support changing Health Department Financial Analyst Amy Merwin’s position to a supervisory designation while the department is missing its leading authority. Former Health Officer Tim Lawther resigned Oct. 14 over concerns the county was actively undermining the department.
The change would result in a pay raise of roughly $6,000 for an employee who already received a recent raise through a vote by a joint committee, Gruber said. It made more sense to wait until a new health director is hired, he added.
“We agreed to bring it to that level if the new person decides to reorganize their department and bring that person into a supervisory position,” Gruber said.
Rego’s amendment called for the increase to be paid through money already funded by Medicaid, but other supervisors took issue with using the budget to make such a change. Krueger said it needs to be decided by the Personnel & Insurance Committee. Others referred to it as a problem because it would be a “double raise.” It failed with a sole vote in favor, one abstention and 28 against.
The overall budget was passed on a split vote as well. Supervisors Shane Gibson, Dave Riek and Peper voted against it while the remaining 27 voted in favor after roughly 35 minutes of discussion.
