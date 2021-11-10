Sauk County passes budget as local nonprofit pushes back against reduced funding

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors passed its more than $149 million budget without any amendments on the floor Tuesday and little discussion after an hour-long public hearing, during which supporters of the Boys and Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin asked for funding.
Brandon Green, owner of Pulse Fitness & Training of Baraboo, thanked supervisors for the difficult work of balancing the budget, but asked that they find a way to fund the group like the one that helped him in his adolescence which led to him having a successful life as an adult.
“Thank you for doing what you do, I truly, from the bottom of my heart, I mean that, but do everything you can to make sure these kids and their future stay a priority,” Green said. “I was one of these kids, I was a broken kid that went through some horrible things as a child. ...It was an organization like the Boys and Girls Club where I come from that at least stood in my corner for a minute, gave me a shot, a chance.”
After a brief interlude during which Supervisor Shane Gibson urged Chairperson Tim McCumber to allow those under 18 to speak without a parent present, a number of children also spoke about the program and its impact on their lives, from being able to escape a home life where they had to be a second parent to their younger siblings to having a safe adult to reveal how they had been sexualized from a young age and finding their “chosen family.”
McCumber agreed to allow them to talk after Executive Director Karen DeSanto pointed out that all of the roughly two dozen children present were under their supervision by permission of their legal guardians.
The county contributed $50,000 to the club in its 2020 budget. That number was reduced to $25,000 in 2021.
During this year’s budget process, County Administrator Brent Miller introduced an opinion provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and former Attorney General Brad Schimel dated 2017, which interprets state statutes to say that county governments are prohibited from making donations to private, nonprofit organizations outside of the scope of those that provide services to people affected by domestic violence and related crimes.
Sauk County Corporation Counsel Brian Desmond corresponded with the state DOJ and verified that opinion as current before the hearing Tuesday.
The county board can only “appropriate money” to perform its powers and duties. It can create its own services to provide food to the public in need, for instance, but cannot provide funding to a food pantry within its jurisdiction to provide the same help, according to the letter.
Those who spoke in favor of the club, like Joan Kenny, of Fairfield, who sits on the board for the local group, urged lawmakers to incorporate similar services into its health and human services department. Tom Kriegl, of rural Baraboo, criticized the budget as “the least transparent budget in many years” and echoed the sentiment.
“The American Rescue Plan and the recently passed Congressional infrastructure bill will provide additional funding for local governments and both of those acts...provided funds so that local governments can use its closeness to the needs of the people to apply resources to the most disadvantaged among us,” Kriegl said. “My greatest disappointment in the budget I see proposed is a lack of using those funds for those purposes, and of course, the total reduction of funding for the boys and girls club is one of the prime examples of that.”
Once the public hearing ended, the county board approved the budget, which reduces the tax rate for homeowners from $433 per $100,000 value in 2021 to $385 per $100,000 in equalized value in 2022. Despite an increase in average home value, Miller said average owners are likely to see a smaller tax bill from the county.
“We are maxed out on what we can be for our levy. We have no room at all to expand there,” Miller said. “With the change in the levy rate, that means that the person who paid $848.25 on their $196,000 house will pay $788.42 on their $204,000 house.”
When the county takes out bonding again in 2022, the levy will likely increase in 2023 along with the tax rate, Miller said.
Much of the reason for the drop is the end of installation payments of more than $1.8 million for construction costs at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center. It dropped the levy cap from $33 million in the 2021 budget to just more than $30.8 million. State law requires that government entities only increase the levy by the amount of net new construction within its jurisdiction. For Sauk County, that was .94% this year. With the additional payoff of three tax incremental finance districts, the amount was slightly over $285,500.
The county also saw a decrease in interest on investments of $474,000 and revenue from housing state inmates of $237,000. It did see an increase in sales tax of $326,000 based on the last five years, excluding both 2020 and 2021, which Miller referred to as an “anomaly” because of the record high revenue.
Overall, the county also added seven positions while reducing or ending seven more and reclassified 13 jobs to reduce the impact on the levy by $275,000.
Supervisors passed the budget without discussion, with the exception of Brian Peper, who appeared via video conference on a monitor to say he supported it because it would not increase taxes.
The budget passed on a 28-2 vote, with Gibson and David Riek voting against. Peter Kinsman was absent.
GALLERY: Baraboo Boys & Girls Club hosts workshop on inclusion
120618-bara-news-boys-girls-club_02
120618-bara-news-boys-girls-club_04
Boys & Girls Club holds workshop on inclusion, Dec. 4
120618-bara-news-boys-girls-club_01
Boys & Girls Club holds workshop on inclusion, Dec. 4
Boys & Girls Club holds workshop on inclusion, Dec. 4
Boys & Girls Club holds workshop on inclusion, Dec. 4
Boys & Girls Club holds workshop on inclusion, Dec. 4
120618-bara-news-boys-girls-club_03
Boys & Girls Club holds workshop on inclusion, Dec. 4
Boys & Girls Club holds workshop on inclusion, Dec. 4
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.