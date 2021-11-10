Sauk County passes budget as local nonprofit pushes back against reduced funding

“The American Rescue Plan and the recently passed Congressional infrastructure bill will provide additional funding for local governments and both of those acts...provided funds so that local governments can use its closeness to the needs of the people to apply resources to the most disadvantaged among us,” Kriegl said. “My greatest disappointment in the budget I see proposed is a lack of using those funds for those purposes, and of course, the total reduction of funding for the boys and girls club is one of the prime examples of that.”

Once the public hearing ended, the county board approved the budget, which reduces the tax rate for homeowners from $433 per $100,000 value in 2021 to $385 per $100,000 in equalized value in 2022. Despite an increase in average home value, Miller said average owners are likely to see a smaller tax bill from the county.

“We are maxed out on what we can be for our levy. We have no room at all to expand there,” Miller said. “With the change in the levy rate, that means that the person who paid $848.25 on their $196,000 house will pay $788.42 on their $204,000 house.”

When the county takes out bonding again in 2022, the levy will likely increase in 2023 along with the tax rate, Miller said.