Sauk County passes new voting maps

Maps outlining where each supervisory district and ward within a municipality will be located are recreated every decade in line with new U.S. Census data. The COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in the release of population data but because of disagreement between the state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, there was no extension of deadlines for entities required by statute to draw new lines. This caused the process to become accelerated.

Supervisors agreed to allow the Executive and Legislative Committee to act as the group designated to create new maps and the work was completed by GIS supervisors and staff before being considered and voted on by supervisors.

Planners had 30 drafted plans at first, but whittled them down to the one passed Tuesday. Fleischmann said they attempted to make the districts “as compact as we could” during his presentation in September.

Census blocks are dictated by features like railroad tracks, power lines and regions, such as school districts. Larger populations in blocks were a hurdle for them, Fleischmann said, because a single block can’t be split to accommodate the formula which dictates how many people can be within a supervisory district.