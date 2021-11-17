Sauk County passes new voting maps

With no discussion and a lack of public comment during the scheduled hearing Tuesday, the Sauk County Board of Supervisors approved the new supervisory district maps.
With no objection, the public hearing held before the special board meeting did not include a presentation from Joe Fleischmann, coordinator of the Geographic Information System mapping department, and GIS Specialist Kelly Felton, who outlined the map drafting process during a mid-September meeting where the maps were introduced to the full board. The outlines of each supervisory district had not changed, Board Chairperson Tim McCumber said.
“Folks, you’ve had the plan, you’ve had the maps,” McCumber said before the vote began. Supervisors voted 29-0 in favor of the final redistricting maps.
Neither Supervisor Wally Czuprynko nor Supervisor John Deitrich, who moved and seconded, respectively, for the passage of the maps opted to speak about them. None of the other supervisors spoke on the outline created by county staff and evaluated by the Legislative and Executive Committee. Supervisors Kristin White Eagle and Valerie McAuliffe were absent.
According to Wisconsin Statute 59.10(3)(b)4, the board chairperson has to file a certified copy of the plan with the Secretary of State and the county clerk provides copies of the final district plan, which includes the final ward plans, to each municipality within the county.
Maps outlining where each supervisory district and ward within a municipality will be located are recreated every decade in line with new U.S. Census data. The COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in the release of population data but because of disagreement between the state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, there was no extension of deadlines for entities required by statute to draw new lines. This caused the process to become accelerated.
Supervisors agreed to allow the Executive and Legislative Committee to act as the group designated to create new maps and the work was completed by GIS supervisors and staff before being considered and voted on by supervisors.
Planners had 30 drafted plans at first, but whittled them down to the one passed Tuesday. Fleischmann said they attempted to make the districts “as compact as we could” during his presentation in September.
Census blocks are dictated by features like railroad tracks, power lines and regions, such as school districts. Larger populations in blocks were a hurdle for them, Fleischmann said, because a single block can’t be split to accommodate the formula which dictates how many people can be within a supervisory district.
State statutes allow for counties with fewer than 100,000 people but at least 50,000 people to have up to 39 supervisors. The board had been in discussions over whether to reduce their number due to the hiring of a county administrator with some arguing that it would be more efficient while others disagreed, noting that it would likely disadvantage rural districts.
In the end, they stayed at 31. That number sets the population of each district. The total county population divided by 31 means each district must have a population of 2,121, within a margin of plus of 5%. Only District 6 met that maximum, with the majority of district populations either exceeding or falling below 2,121 by up to 3%.
The maps sent to the state have the addition of wards from each municipality outlined within them, which were completed by city and town officials in roughly one month in order to meet deadlines and returned to the county for the final draft.
