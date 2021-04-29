Sauk County plans new highway building

McCumber said members of the ad hoc group toured other facilities in the state and referred to them as “almost state-of-the-art” compared to the Sauk County building.

There is no official timeline for how long the project will take yet and McCumber said the cost is still unknown. More estimates will have to be gathered from contractors through the bid process before they have a solid number.

A previous feasibility study looking to relocate the shop and service station was “not realistic,” McCumber said. The shop will stay on its current property at 620 State Highway 36 in Baraboo, he said.

McCumber and County Administrator Brent Miller said during the most recent board meeting that a new building will help reduce, and possibly eliminate, a loss of money for the county.

“We’re on what we think is an aggressive schedule because we’re losing a lot of man hours, if you haven’t heard us talk about this in the past, with the current highway shop,” McCumber said. “And honestly, the fact that no one’s been injured kind of amazes me.”

Miller said it costs the county roughly $55,000 in salaries in a single snow season because of the limitations in space for plow drivers.