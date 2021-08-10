Sauk County plans use of American Rescue Plan funds for broadband, facility improvements

Sauk County has begun allocating a portion of the more than $12.4 million provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed in March.

County Administrator Brent Miller has been working to assign funds from one of the two equal payments of $6.2 million received by the county in late May. The other half of the funding will be given to the county next year.

Miller said the county has until the end of 2024 to allocate the funding to specific projects and until the end of 2026 to spend the money on those projects, which will likely not all be completed by the end of 2024.

The county plans to spend $1 million on broadband expansion, with a resolution for projects approved by county board supervisors during their July meeting. Chairperson Tim McCumber said the funding, limited in how it can be used, will help bolster access to broadband in rural areas, something that has been a focal point for years.

“It’s been a very slow process of getting broadband to rural communities,” McCumber said. “COVID really exposed it. Our school districts here in the county had to be very creative in how they could wire up some of our kids in those rural areas. These broadband dollars, grants and programs out there now are just going to speed up that process.”