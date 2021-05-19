Sauk County sees historic high sales tax revenue to start 2021

Unanimously approved the reimbursement of a $175 registration, $75 per day per diem, $149 per night of lodging and 56 cents per mile for gasoline for county board supervisors who choose to attend the Wisconsin Counties Association annual conference sessions Sept. 26-28 in La Crosse. Supervisors Pat Rego and Michelle Bushweiler were absent.

Approved updates to the county financial policy regarding capital improvements, outlay expenditures and the annual budget process to outline the role of a county administrator and more clearly define funding requests from outside agencies

Approved amendments to the 2020 budget to use $195,000 from the contingency fund for overdrawn departments, like the administrator, corporation counsel, clerk of courts, court commissioner, public health and emergency management, largely due to COVID-19 expenses and authorized an additional $37,000 taken from the general fund to pay off the expenses

Approved the purchase of washers and dryers for the Health Care Center to replace units up to 23 years old brought into the building when it was constructed in 2009 from its previous location

Authorized Land Resources and Environment Director Lisa Wilson to submit grant applications for the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection Clean Sweep Grant Program to offer the proper disposal of hazardous waste through collection events within the county

Approved support for a base funding goal for county conservation staffing in the amount of $13 million allocated from the state budget for soil and water conservation programs to protect water quality

Approved a map amendment to rezone existing campground land, known as Wheelers Campground, in the town of Baraboo as recreation commercial rather than agricultural as requested by Chris and Lea Ann Gieck, agent for Marcus and Lollie Wheeler

Approved the purchase of a flexible wing rotary cutter at a cost of $16,085 for the land and environment department from McFarlane Manufacturing Company of Sauk City.

Approved the purchase of a 911 GIS data validation tool software, which will be used to sync systems across the county, at a cost of $13,500 from Intrado Life and Safety Solutions