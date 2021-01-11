Sauk County set to hire new public health officer

Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek, who has been overseeing the COVID-19 response since Lawther’s departure in mid-October, was glad to see the county would have someone hired to begin Feb. 1.

“That’s very exciting news,” Jelinek said Thursday during a public COVID-19 update video. “We look forward to welcoming her and letting her lead the department through these trying times of COVID.”

McCumber said he felt Jelinek was “ecstatic” to find out the workload would shift back somewhat to the way it had been previously. Miller said he was glad to be able to recommend a new health officer so the department has a clear leader.

“In the absence of leadership, people fail,” Miller said. “I’m not saying our health department’s failing, I’m just saying you do need a leader. You need someone to direct you and guide you. Jeff has done an exceptional job, he really has, but he has his own department to run too.”

Miller will recommend Stewart for the position during the Jan. 19 board meeting. She will not attend, but is slated to begin as health officer Feb. 1 at an annual salary of $110,832 if offered the job.

Neither Miller nor McCumber was worried about whether the board will agree to hire Stewart, citing her experience and background.