Sauk County set to hire new public health officer

Three months have passed since former county public health officer Tim Lawther resigned from his position, citing a lack of support from the Sauk County Board of Commissioners, and officials think they may have found someone to fill the position.
County Administrator Brent Miller said Monday he plans to recommend Treemanisha Stewart, who currently serves as a program manager for the state of New Jersey. According to the state website, she is employed in the Health and Senior Services Department.
Miller was a part of a group that interviewed two candidates for the position. Board Chair Tim McCumber, Human Resources Director Kasey Hodges, two members of the county health board and a member of the state regional Department of Health Services were also on the panel.
“The committee all agreed she was the No. 1 choice,” Miller said.
Stewart holds a doctorate degree in public administration, received a master’s degree in public health and is a registered environmental health specialist, Miller said. According to Stewart’s LinkedIn profile, she received a bachelor’s degree in health management from Howard University in 2007.
“She’s also a certified emergency manager from New Jersey, so that’s kind of a neat thing to be combining with our health, especially in these trying times,” Miller said.
Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek, who has been overseeing the COVID-19 response since Lawther’s departure in mid-October, was glad to see the county would have someone hired to begin Feb. 1.
“That’s very exciting news,” Jelinek said Thursday during a public COVID-19 update video. “We look forward to welcoming her and letting her lead the department through these trying times of COVID.”
McCumber said he felt Jelinek was “ecstatic” to find out the workload would shift back somewhat to the way it had been previously. Miller said he was glad to be able to recommend a new health officer so the department has a clear leader.
“In the absence of leadership, people fail,” Miller said. “I’m not saying our health department’s failing, I’m just saying you do need a leader. You need someone to direct you and guide you. Jeff has done an exceptional job, he really has, but he has his own department to run too.”
Miller will recommend Stewart for the position during the Jan. 19 board meeting. She will not attend, but is slated to begin as health officer Feb. 1 at an annual salary of $110,832 if offered the job.
Neither Miller nor McCumber was worried about whether the board will agree to hire Stewart, citing her experience and background.
Both said they were impressed by Stewart during the interview process because of her candid answers, willingness to examine an issue and ability to admit she may need to research a topic before answering due to the difference in state law between Wisconsin and New Jersey.
A plan called Health 3.0, which seeks to modernize public health, was what they were most impressed by when Stewart sat for an interview.
“We know that it’s not going to ever be the same as it was prior to COVID,” Miller said.
Both said they look forward to having someone with a wide range of experiences serve as the overseer of the county health department.
For McCumber, a forward thinking viewpoint means “fresh ideas to the Health Department.”
“She’ll be good, not just for the department, but for the county overall,” McCumber said. “The closer we get to her start date, the more excited I am to have her come on board.”
