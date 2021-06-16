Sauk County steels for short redistricting window by authorizing county committee to redraw maps

Fellow Supervisor John Deitrich, who seconded the motion to approve the resolution, said the county needs to signal to the state government that it will work with or without approval by legislators and other elected officials when they stall action due to disagreement.

“I’m in favor of this resolution because it gives us the opportunity to inform the state that we mean business and that we are not going to be pushed around, if you will, with any time constraints they may impose,” Deitrich said.

The resolution also mandates that the committee consider a reduction in size of the full county board and committees. Changes in size would require supervisors’ approval.

Former supervisor Jean Berlin of Hill Point spoke during public comment about her opposition to the idea of reducing the number of supervisors, which could happen with a shift in the districts based on updated population numbers.

“It concerns me, especially in the rural areas,” Berlin said. “If you condense population, a lot of people will not be represented. They’ll be overlooked and that is not proper. … Everyone has a voice and they also should be heard.”

The resolution approved Tuesday does not require any changes to the number of districts.