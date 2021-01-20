Sauk County supervisors hire health officer

There was little discussion but a round of applause as the Sauk County Board of Supervisors approved the recommended candidate to become the new county health officer.

It was a unanimous vote of the 28 supervisors present for the meeting Tuesday. They clapped as County Administrator Brent Miller expressed his gratitude for approval of his first personnel recommendation since he took the position in September.

Treemanisha Stewart, of Fairfield, New Jersey, was chosen to take the position vacated by former health officer Tim Lawther in mid-October. Stewart has a varied wealth of experience that makes her the best person for the job, Miller said.

“When we did her background checks with the businesses, they were exceptional,” Miller said of Stewart. “Everyone elaborated on what a team player she is, how team members really like working with her, and for her, and how she gets things done.”

Stewart will begin Feb. 1 at an annual salary of $110,832. She was one of two candidates interviewed by a committee which included Miller, County Board Chair Tim McCumber, Human Resources Director Kasey Hodges, two members of the county health board and a member of the Wisconsin regional Department of Health Services.