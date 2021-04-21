Sauk County takes first step in fixing courthouse clock

Approved a contract with the University of Wisconsin Space Science and Engineering Center to pay $10,000 of a total $80,000 study of the Baraboo River to study flooding of the area through 2080, with funding from Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA

Approved the transfer of the property lister personnel, budget and functions from the county treasurer to the Management Information Systems Department and amended the budget to create more efficiency in the county

Designated the Bank of Prairie du Sac, Baraboo State Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Citizens Community Fed Nat’l Association, Community First Bank, First Business Bank, Peoples Community Bank, PMA Financial Network, PNC Bank, Prevail Bank, Wells Fargo, Wisconsin Investment Services Cooperative and Wisconsin Local Government Investment Pool as county depositories

Amended the 2021 budget by annual audit adjustments and the addition of grants or termination of programs and assigned appropriated funds to department budgets, some affected by cuts in the budgeting process

Approved $12,295 in repairs for the Sauk County Health Care Center rooftop HVAC unit by Thermo Dynamics of Spring Green

Approved the purchase of more than $54,000 in vinyl flooring to be installed in the health care center to replace worn carpet out of a budgeted $150,000 from Davis Home Furnishings and Flooring of Reedsburg

Designated April 26 through 30 as National Work Zone Awareness Week in Sauk County

Approved an amendment to the town of Merrimac zoning ordinance recommended by the town board as required by state statute

Amended the fee schedule for Chapter 10 County Parks Ordinance to increase kayak, canoe, paddleboard and pedal boat rental fees due to increased usage by the public, which led to additional purchases of those items. Supervisor Smooth Detter voted against the increase after saying that he wanted to see a lower cost for county residents than for tourists. The hourly rate for a single kayak went from $8 to $10; canoes and double kayaks from $12 to $15; and paddleboards from $8 to $15.

Approved the recreation of the county chapter code of ordinances and personnel ordinance to make it compliant with changes to law and human resources practices and procedures