Sauk County to receive $3.45 million in opioid settlement to combat drug epidemic

Phillips said a Wisconsin law signed last summer allows only the suing local governments to get a share of the settlement proceeds, unlike in some other states where all local governments will benefit from them. It also calls for 70% of the proceeds to go to local governments, reserving 30% for the state.

The board unanimously passed the resolution Tuesday to enter into the settlement agreement and agree to two memorandums of understanding, one stipulating the 70-30 split and one that details how the money will be allocated among the local governments and attorneys. Supervisors Terry Spencer, Shane Gibson and Michelle Bushweiler were excused to be absent.

Twenty percent of the county’s proceeds -- roughly $690,500 -- will be set aside for attorneys fees, according to the second memorandum. Phillips said the county originally agreed to pay 25% of the proceeds to the attorneys working on the suit, but a $4 billion attorney fees fund was established at the national level as a result of the settlement. Local attorneys who worked on the case can apply to receive some of those funds; if it doesn’t cover their full fees, the difference will come from the 20% set aside by the county, he said.