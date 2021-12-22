Sauk County to receive $3.45 million in opioid settlement to combat drug epidemic

Sauk County supervisors agreed Tuesday to a settlement that will bring the county up to $3.45 million as part of a national lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers.
Andy Phillips, an attorney with Milwaukee-based law firm von Briesen & Roper, told the Sauk County Board he and his co-counsel had been working on the litigation since the board authorized it in 2017. Sauk was among a few hundred counties in the U.S. that filed suit against opioid “bad actors” before they were consolidated in the Northern District of Ohio and coordinated nationally, he said.
“There is no other county in the country that is of Sauk County’s population, makeup and so on, that is going to receive anywhere close to $3.45 million, so I’m pretty proud of the result that we got for Sauk County and, for that matter, all counties in Wisconsin,” Phillips said, projected on a boardroom screen as he participated remotely in the meeting.
Columbia County will receive $3.03 million after officials agreed to the settlement last week.
Sauk County’s nearly $3.45 million share could be less if any of the litigating governments in Wisconsin reject the settlement, but Phillips said that’s unlikely. It comes as part of the total $26 billion the defendants -- including Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and McKesson Corporation -- have agreed to pay nationwide for damage caused by the opioid epidemic.
Phillips said a Wisconsin law signed last summer allows only the suing local governments to get a share of the settlement proceeds, unlike in some other states where all local governments will benefit from them. It also calls for 70% of the proceeds to go to local governments, reserving 30% for the state.
The board unanimously passed the resolution Tuesday to enter into the settlement agreement and agree to two memorandums of understanding, one stipulating the 70-30 split and one that details how the money will be allocated among the local governments and attorneys. Supervisors Terry Spencer, Shane Gibson and Michelle Bushweiler were excused to be absent.
Twenty percent of the county’s proceeds -- roughly $690,500 -- will be set aside for attorneys fees, according to the second memorandum. Phillips said the county originally agreed to pay 25% of the proceeds to the attorneys working on the suit, but a $4 billion attorney fees fund was established at the national level as a result of the settlement. Local attorneys who worked on the case can apply to receive some of those funds; if it doesn’t cover their full fees, the difference will come from the 20% set aside by the county, he said.
Supervisor Marty Krueger of Reedsburg, a member of Sauk County’s Executive & Legislative Committee, said when Phillips first brought up the litigation with the Wisconsin Counties Association, “we certainly knew this was a gargantuan task.” Krueger also serves on the WCA board.
He said counties had learned from the past, when a state lawsuit against tobacco companies left settlement funds in the hands of the state and not local governments. Sauk County’s share from the opioid suit will be put into a segregated account and must be used to mitigate “the absolute devastation that opioids have caused across this county, at a cost to county government,” he said.
“I think that the (opioid) settlement that the state of Wisconsin and that Andy helped put together for counties and the other governments is better than any other settlement for any state or unit across the country,” Krueger said.
The resolution says the county has expended “vast money and resources to combat the opioid epidemic.” Asked after the meeting for a specific number, Board Chairman Tim McCumber said he didn’t know if that had been -- or could be -- calculated. He suggested the county’s annual drug treatment costs likely exceed the settlement.
Phillips said he expects to return to the county board twice more with similar settlement proposals from opioid manufacturers and retail pharmacy chains.
von Briesen & Roper, along with two other law firms, represented 67 Wisconsin counties in the litigation, according to the resolution.
In other business Tuesday, the county board:
- Authorized the creation of a full-time health educator position, which will expand efforts in substance misuse, and amended the 2022 budget to include the $92,636 for the position. A three-year grant is fully funding the position.
- Appointed Emily Greenwood the county’s new nursing home administrator.
- Approved 2022 insurance coverage for the county by Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance Corporation at a total premium cost of about $674,000 between liability and property insurance, as well as self-insurance for workers compensation. Supervisor Carl Gruber abstained.
- Passed resolutions petitioning the Secretary of Transportation for airport improvement aid to replace runway lighting and purchase a new drainage system at the Tri-County Airport.
- Authorized a contractual agreement with Baker Tilly for professional auditing services covering the 2021-23 fiscal years at a total cost of $185,800 and the possible addition of $2,500 per year for additional accounting services.
- Adopted an ordinance to rezone lands owned by Mary Meister in the town of Dellona from an agriculture to a commercial district and allow its use as an auto body, vehicle repair and maintenance business at the request of applicant Vern Mittlestaedt who intends to purchase the property.
- Passed a resolution authorizing the director of Land Resources and Environment to submit a multi-discharge variance application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which allows the county to continue working to mitigate phosphorus pollution and protect water quality.
- Amended Ordinance 12-2021 to correct Section 1.01 with updated year and population figures from the 2020 Census.
- Re-appointed citizen members Julie Eckert and Ryan Catterson to the Families Come First/Comprehensive Community Services Coordinating Committee for two-year terms; Thomas Flygt to the Health Care Center Board of Trustees for a one-year term; Carolyne Kotchi-Aslaksen and Terrence Slack to the Sauk County Library Board for two-year terms; and Douglas J. Morrison and Carl Oppert to the Veterans Service Commission for two-year terms.
- Appointed 2022 emergency fire wardens.
