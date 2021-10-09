Sauk County upgrades courthouse security, accessibility

Upgrades to Sauk County buildings are underway as part of work that Facilities Director Ian Crammond said has been long anticipated.

“This has been something that’s been talked about for at least the last 10 years,” Crammond said. “Every year we’ve been doing some security upgrades within all of our buildings, but mainly within the courthouse and the West Square, and this was the big ticket item that still needed to be talked about and completed.”

The most noticeable project is an update to the entrance of the Sauk County Courthouse, where an accessible ramp is being built and metal detectors will be installed at the entrance.

Corey Rockweiler with Daniels General Contractors of Madison said Friday as workers were setting up a retaining wall outside the building that the entrance update will “be a really dramatic change” once completed.

People who are unable to use the main stairway currently have a way to enter the courthouse, but they have to begin from either Third or Fourth Avenue. The upgrade will install a new staircase with a landing in the same place the stairs had been previously, but a ramp will run through them, Rockweiler said. The piece will be perpendicular to the stairs, running north and south and ending at the Broadway St. sidewalk.

