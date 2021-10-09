 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sauk County upgrades courthouse security, accessibility
0 Comments
alert featured

Sauk County upgrades courthouse security, accessibility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Upgrades to Sauk County buildings are underway as part of work that Facilities Director Ian Crammond said has been long anticipated.

100921-bara-news-project1

Corey Rockweiler of Daniels General Constractors of Madison advises worker Dayton Goette while lining up the grid on a retaining wall Friday outside the Sauk County Courthouse.

“This has been something that’s been talked about for at least the last 10 years,” Crammond said. “Every year we’ve been doing some security upgrades within all of our buildings, but mainly within the courthouse and the West Square, and this was the big ticket item that still needed to be talked about and completed.”

The most noticeable project is an update to the entrance of the Sauk County Courthouse, where an accessible ramp is being built and metal detectors will be installed at the entrance.

Corey Rockweiler with Daniels General Contractors of Madison said Friday as workers were setting up a retaining wall outside the building that the entrance update will “be a really dramatic change” once completed.

100921-bara-news-project3

Dayton Goette and Fisher Goette of Daniels General Contractors of Madison line up boards on a retaining wall Friday outside the Sauk County Courthouse.

People who are unable to use the main stairway currently have a way to enter the courthouse, but they have to begin from either Third or Fourth Avenue. The upgrade will install a new staircase with a landing in the same place the stairs had been previously, but a ramp will run through them, Rockweiler said. The piece will be perpendicular to the stairs, running north and south and ending at the Broadway St. sidewalk.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The addition will match the current coloring of the building, with aluminum letters spelling out “Sauk County Courthouse” along with the new structures.

100921-bara-news-project2

Dayton Goette, with Daniels General Contractors of Madison, lines up a grid Friday on a retaining wall outside the Sauk County Courthouse.

Crammond said more than one U.S. Marshal survey has been done on the building to examine needed changes. In 2016, the county completed a facilities security analysis, which highlighted the need for scanners at the entrance of the courthouse. Part of the $903,000 project includes the installation of metal detectors and bag scanners as people walk in.

The courthouse security committee meets four times a year and “it’s been a topic of discussion basically at every meeting” since Crammond began his position in 2015.

100921-bara-news-project4

Fisher Goette holds a bar steady as Dayton Goette works on a retaining wall Friday outside the Sauk County Courthouse.

“It’s just finally coming to fruition,” Crammond said.

Rockweiler said when workers aren’t outside the building, they’re just inside the front doors, working on the space that will be noticeably different. Part of the project includes remodeling the Information Technology Department, Crammond said. It is housed at the front of the courthouse and will lose space due to the upgrades.

Funding for the work is coming from the county capital overlay fund. Roughly $300,000 is also being implemented to make the bathrooms at the county human services building in Reedsburg compliant for use by people with disabilities, Crammond said.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News