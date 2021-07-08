Sauk County Veterans Office works toward addressing misinformation

In the ever-changing landscape of veterans benefits and healthcare, Sauk County Veterans Service Officer Tony Tyczynski said he wants those who deserve funding and coverage to know his office is there to help.

“I want to make sure every veteran in this county knows this office exists and what we do,” Tyczynski said. “A lot don’t.”

One of the main problems is those who think the office is connected to the federal Veterans Affairs, he said.

“I know there are still veterans out there who think this office is the VA,” Tyczynski said. “Who don’t understand we’re advocates, not VA employees. That we’re here to help them get their benefits and help them navigate that behemoth that is the federal VA.”

Tyczynski said he wants to stifle the mistaken claims people make conversationally among one another and encourage veterans to talk to his office to gain updated information. The staff there know how to navigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs office, he said. They will work with veterans in every step of the way, tracking applications as they go and helping them understand what actions they can take within a complicated system.